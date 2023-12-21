Select Your Language

शाहरुख खान की 'डंकी' कैसी लगी, क्या कहती है पब्लिक

WD Entertainment Desk

, गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2023 (16:58 IST)
dunki movie public review : राजकुमार हिरानी के निर्देशन में बनी फिल्म 'डंकी' सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है। शाहरुख खान स्टारर इस फिल्म का फैंस बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे थे। साल 2023 में रिलीज होने वाली शाहरुख की ये तीसरी फिल्म है। इससे पहले रिलीज हुई उनकी दो फिल्में 'पठान' और 'जवान' ने जबरदस्त कलेक्शन किया है।
 
राजकुमार हिरानी ने 'डंकी' में इस बात को उठाया है कि वीजा देते समय धनवाजों या शिक्षित लोगं का ही ध्यान रखा जाता है लिहाजा गरीब अवैध तरीकों से जान जोखिम पर डालकर उन देशो में घुसते हैं जहां पर वे रोजगार पा सके। कहानी के पृष्ठभूमि में एक लव स्टोरी भी है। वेबदुनिया ने 'डंकी' 2.5/5 रेटिंग दी है।
 
डंकी मूवी रिव्यू पढ़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें-



शाहरुख खान की फिल्म लोगों को पसंद आ रही है। फिल्म के फर्स्ट रिव्यूज अच्छे हैं। कई फैंस का मानना है कि शाहरुख की ये फिल्म भी सुपरहिट जाएगी। वहीं कुछ ने इस डिजास्टर भी बताया है। जानिए पब्लिक ने 'डंकी' को क्या रिव्यू दिए हैं।




'डंकी' मूवी देखने के बाद एक यूजर ने बोला, मैं इंटरवल के पहले भी सोया था, इंटरवल के बाद भी सोया। मुझे को 3 घंटे वसूल लगा। पूरी मूवी में अच्छी नींद आई।
बता दें कि 'डंकी' का निर्देशन राजकुमार हिरानी के किया है। इस फिल्म में शाहरुख खान के साथ तापसी पन्नू, विक्की कौशल, बोमन ईरानी, ​​विक्रम कोचर और अनिल ग्रोवर अहम किरदार में हैं। 

