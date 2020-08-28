रिया के दावे के बाद वायरल हुआ सुशांत की बहन श्वेता का पुराना पोस्ट- ‘डिप्रेशन के कारण खो चुकीं हूं मां’

As Rhea mentioned in her interview,We didn’t love our brother!! Yeah right, that’s why I flew all the way from USA to India in Jan as soon as I got to know Bhai is visiting Chandigarh and is not keeping well. I had to stall my business and leave my kids behind! The worst part was I didn’t even get to meet my brother coz by the time I reached, Bhai had already left Chandigarh because of the constant pestering calls of Rhea and some work commitments. Family was always there standing rock solid for him!! Dare anyone ever doubt it for a moment!! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus

