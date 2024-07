Excited to announce my next project with the Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol sir! Thrilled to be teaming up with @MusicThaman Bawa @RishiPunjabi5 sir, @NavinNooli brother and @artkolla for #SDGM



This venture is being produced by the amazing teams at @MythriOfficial &… pic.twitter.com/SKQnwJd6Yu