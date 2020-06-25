इस दिन रिलीज होगी सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आखिरी फिल्म 'दिल बेचारा', फ्री में देख पाएंगे फैंस

गुरुवार, 25 जून 2020 (15:45 IST)
बॉलीवुड एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन से हर कोई दुखी है। बीते कई दिनों से उनके फैंस सोशल मीडिया पर उनके लिए न्याय की मांग कर रहे हैं। अब सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आखिरी फिल्म के मेकर्स उनके फैंस को एक स्पेशल सरप्राइज देने जा रहे हैं।

 
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आखिरी फिल्म 'दिल बेचारा' जल्द ही उनके फैंस की बीच होगी। फिल्म की लीड एक्ट्रेस संजना संघी ने सोशल मीडिया पर फिल्म का पोस्टर शेयर करने के साथ-साथ इसकी रिलीज डेट की भी घोषणा की है।
 
फिल्म 'दिल बेचारा' 24 जुलाई को डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म पर रिलीज होगी। यह फिल्म सभी के लिए उपलब्ध होगी। इसका मतलब है कि इसे सब्सक्राइबर और नॉन सब्सक्राइबर दोनों ही देख सकते हैं। यह फिल्म डिज्नी प्लस हॉटस्टार पर रिलीज होगी।
 
फिल्म का पोस्टर शेयर करते हुए संजना ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा, 'प्यार, उम्मीद और कभी न खत्म होने वाली यादों की कहानी। दिवंगत सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की विरासत का जश्न जो हमारे यादों में हमेशा रहेंग। दिल बेचारा 24 जुलाई को रिलीज हो रही है।'
 
दिल बेचारा में सुशांत के साथ संजना संघी नजर आएंगी। फिल्म के पोस्टर में संजना काफी बीमार नजर आ रही हैं। इस फ़िल्म को मुकेश छाबड़ा ने डायरेक्ट किया है। 'दिल बेचारा' को फॉक्स स्टार स्टूडियो प्रोड्यूस कर रहा है। ये एक लव स्टोरी है।
 

