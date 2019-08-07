सुषमा स्वराज के निधन से बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर, सोशल मीडिया पर जता रहे हैं दु:ख

भारत की पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज का 67 वर्ष की आयु में दिल्ली के एम्स अस्पताल में मंगलवार को निधन हो गया है। उनके निधन की खबर सामने आने के बाद न सिर्फ पॉलिटिकल लीडर्स बल्कि बॉलीवुड स्टार्स भी ट्वीट कर दुख जता रहे हैं। 
 

एक्टर अनुपम खेर ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो शेयर करते हुए शोक जताया है। अनुपम ने कहा, मैं इस वक्त न्यूयॉर्क में हूं और यह खबर सुनने के बाद खुद को रोक नहीं पाया क्योंकि सुषमा स्वराज जी के साथ मेरी कई सारी यादें हैं। मैंने आपके साथ काफी शानदार समय बिताया है और इस खबर सुनने के बाद मैं हैरान हूं।
एक्टर बोमन ईरानी ने भी ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा- वो काफी यंग थी, इन अनहोनी की खबर सुनने के बाद काफी दुख हुआ, यह राष्ट्र के लिए एक बड़ी हानि है।
 
अमिताभ बच्चन ने दुख जताते हुए ट्वीट किया, एक अत्यंत दुखद समाचार। एक बहुत ही प्रबल राजनीतिज्ञ, एक मिलनसार व्यक्तिव, एक अद्भुत प्रवक्ता। आत्मा की शांति के लिए प्रार्थना।
बॉलीवुड एक्टर और भाजपा सांसद सनी देओल ने भी ट्वीट कर शोक जताया। उन्होंने लिखा- सुषमा स्वराज जी के निधन पर मेरी हार्दिक संवेदना। वह हमारे देश के बेहतरीन नेताओं में से एक थी। वह हमारे लिए विशेष थी और हम उन्हे हमेशा याद करेंगे। उनके परिवार और दोस्तों को संवेदनाएं।
आयुष्मान खुराना ने भी ट्वीट कर जताया शोक।
एकता कपूर ने भी ट्वीट किया है, उन्होंने लिखा-शुरुआती दिनों में मुझे सुषमा स्वराज जी की तरफ से काफी सपोर्ट मिला है। मेरे पास उनके साथ की तस्वीरें अभी भी हैं जिसमें वो मुझे मेरे अवॉर्ड दे रही हैं। सुनकर काफी दुख हो रहा है जिन्होंने मुझे फर्स्ट लेसन सिखाया। औरत हमेशा दूसरे औरत को आगे बढ़ने में मदद करती है। शुक्रिया सुषमा जी।
स्वरा भास्कर ने भी सुषमा जी के निधन पर ट्वीट कर शोक जताया है।
लता मंगेशकर ने सुषमा स्वराज को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए लिखा- सुषमा स्वराज जी के निधन से गहरा दुख पहुंचा है। एक गरिमामयी और ईमानदार नेता, एक संवेदनशील और निस्वार्थ आत्मा, संगीत और काव्य की गहरी समझ रखने वाली दोस्त। हमारी पूर्व विदेश मंत्री को हमेशा याद किया जाएगा।
एक्टर संजय दत्त ने लिखा- सुषमा जी ने जाने कि खबर सुनकर बिल्कुल हैरान और तबाह हो गया। वह हमेशा मेरे करीब थी और शुरुआती दिनों से ही बेहद दयालु थी। इस बड़े नुकसान के लिए परिवार और हमारे पूरे देश को मेरी हार्दिक संवेदना।
 
सुषमा स्वराज के अचानक निधन से बॉलीवुड के कई स्टार्स सोशल मीडिया पर लगातार ट्वीट कर अपना दुख जता रहे हैं। वहीं आखिरी बार सुषमा स्वराज ने जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाए जाने पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की प्रशंसा करते हुए ट्वीट किया था। जिसमें उन्होंने लिखा- प्रधानमंत्री जी आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन। मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी।

