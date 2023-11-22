Select Your Language

'झलक दिखला जा' में अपने शानदार प्रदर्शन से तनीषा मुखर्जी ने फैंस को किया इंप्रेस, नेटिज़न्स ने की जमकर तारीफ

WD Entertainment Desk

बुधवार, 22 नवंबर 2023 (15:26 IST)
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: तनीषा मुखर्जी इन दिनों डांस रियलिटी शो 'झलक दिखला जा' में बतौर कंटेस्टेंट नजर आ रही हैं। मंच पर प्रभावशाली प्रदर्शन करने के लिए यह अभिनेत्री पिछले कुछ समय से काफी अभ्यास कर रही है और आखिरकार उनका नवीनतम प्रदर्शन वास्तव में धमाकेदार और सटीक था। 
 
तनीषा के स्टेज पर प्रवेश करने से लेकर उसके प्रदर्शन के अंत तक, भीड़ को उनके लिए हूटिंग करते, सीटियां बजाते और जयकार करते देखा गया और यह वास्तव में एक यह काफी अद्भुत प्रदर्शन था। या खूबसूरत महिला खूबसूरत सुनहरी पोशाक में सजी हुई थी और उन्होंने मशहूर गाने 'लैला मैं लैला' पर डाँस किया। 
 
webdunia
इस प्रदर्शन के लिए खास रीमिक्स किए गए गीत में उन्होंने अपनी फिल्म 'नील एन निक्की' के तत्व को भी जोड़ा और यह निश्चित रूप से कर्णप्रिय था। तनीषा ने अपने डांस पार्टनर तरुण राज निहलानी के साथ एक अविश्वसनीय कपल प्रदर्शन किया और यह इतना शानदार था की इस प्रदर्शन के तुरंत बाद, सोशल मीडिया पर लोग इसकी चर्चा शुरू करने लगे। 
 
ट्विटर सचमुच तनीषा के नृत्य क्षमताओं के लिए प्रशंसा और तारीफों से भरा हुआ है क्योंकि कई लोगों का मानना है कि वह इस शो का अब तक का सबसे शानदार प्रदर्शन करने में कामयाब रहीं। उनके प्रदर्शन को देखने के बाद नेटिज़न्स ने भी उनकी अविश्वसनीय प्रतिभा की सराहना करते हुए ट्वीट पोस्ट किए। आइए कुछ सबसे शानदार तारीफों पर एक नज़र डालें जो उन्हें उनके प्रदर्शन के बाद मिलीं।
 












इस प्रदर्शन के बाद, तनीषा मुखर्जी उनकी ओर से उम्मीदें निश्चित रूप से उच्च स्तर पर हैं और हमेशा से वह खुद के लिए जो प्रयास करती है, उसे देखते हुए, अगर आपको अगले प्रदर्शन में कुछ और भी बेहतर देखने को मिले तो आश्चर्यचकित मत होना। 
