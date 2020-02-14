The Batman First Look: रॉबर्ट पैटिन्सन की Jawline के दीवाने हुए फैंस

शुक्रवार, 14 फ़रवरी 2020 (18:08 IST)
ट्वाइलाइट फेम एक्टर रॉबर्ट पैटिन्सन हॉलीवुड डायरेक्टर मैट रीव्स की नई फिल्म ‘द बैटमैन’ में मुख्य भूमिका निभाते नजर आएंगे। फिल्म की शूटिंग 28 जनवरी से शुरू हो चुकी है। अब फिल्म से रॉबर्ट पैटिन्सन का बैटमैन के रूप में फर्स्ट लुक सामने आया है और फैंस को उनका लुक काफी पसंद आ रहा है।
 
मैट रीव्स ने बैटमैन के नए सूट में रॉबर्ट पैटिन्सन का स्क्रीन टेस्ट सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया है। वीडियो उनके आर्मर के क्लोजअप से शुरू होता है और फिर धीरे-धीरे उनके चेहरे की ओर बढ़ता है।
 


फैंस बैटमैन के रूप में रॉबर्ट पैटिन्सन का लुक काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं, खासकर उनके jawline को। देखें कुछ ट्वीट्स-
 








डीसी एक्सटेंडेड यूनिवर्स (DCEU) की ये फिल्म ‘द डार्क नाइट’ का सीक्वल है। बेन अफ्लेक के मना करने के बाद ये रोल रॉबर्ट पैटिन्सन को मिला था। बता दें कि 33 साल के रॉबर्ट पैटिन्सन बैटमैन के किरदार के लिए सबसे यंग एक्टर होंगे। अब तक DCEU की फिल्म में बैटमैन का किरदार एडम वेस्ट, माइकल कीटन, वैल किल्मर, जॉर्ज क्लूनी, क्रिश्चियन बेल और बेन अफ्लेक जैसे कलाकार निभा चुके हैं।

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें
सभी देखें

प्रचलित

कृति सेनन : इन 5 बातों से होती हैं खुश

त्रिनेत्र (तीसरा नेत्र) क्या है..?? : पेट पकड़ कर हंसेंगे इस जोक को पढ़कर

सनी लियोनी का मस्त-मस्त ब्लैक एंड व्हाइट अंदाज

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

पेट में गैस बनने के कारण, लक्षण और इससे निजात पाने के 12 उपाय

सम्बंधित जानकारी

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

बॉलीवुड हलचल

वेलेंटाइन डे पर किससे I love You सुनना चाहती हैं उर्वशी रौतेला? वायरल हो रहा वीडियो

वेलेंटाइन डे के मौके पर नताशा स्टानकोविक और हार्दिक पांड्या ने रोमांटिक तस्वीर शेयर कर जताया प्यार

Bigg Boss 13 : शहनाज गिल का होगा स्वयंवर, फिनाले के बाद बनेंगी दुल्हन

सुष्मिता सेन ने बॉयफ्रेंड रोहमन शॉल संग मनाया वेलेंटाइन डे, रोमांटिक तस्वीरें की शेयर

लव आज कल : फिल्म समीक्षा

सभी देखें

जरूर पढ़ें

शिकारा : फिल्म समीक्षा

मलंग : फिल्म समीक्षा

राजामौली की RRR के लिए अजय देवगन ने ठकुराई भारी-भरकम फीस, ये है वजह

अगर रोहित शेट्टी बनाएंगे 'चेन्नई एक्सप्रेस' का सीक्वल तो ये होगी स्टार कास्ट

Grammy Look: प्रियंका चोपड़ा को ट्रोल करने वालों को हिना खान ने दिया चैलेंज- हिम्मत है तो 10 मिनट के लिए....

अगला लेख शाहरुख खान ने वेलेंटाइन डे पर गौरी खान के लिए लिखा खास मैसेज