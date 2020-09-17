Trust me ... I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F— ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020
Grammy winner Diane Warren reacts to Kanye West peeing on his trophy:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 16, 2020
“This was given to U by your peers out of respect for your work and U r literally pissing on them.” pic.twitter.com/Au4ZxnZT6z
Doesn't matter what the REASON is for you peeing on Grammy,— NandyTheAlien (@ADHOKSHJA) September 17, 2020
for some it is a dream,
some who have it cherish it,
some who bled through their Throats And respected it like a holy grail makes it one thing clear,
Whatever REASON you have, you ain't no singer, ain't worth it..
disgusting. not everyone has the opportunity to get that. i guess katy perry, lana del rey, ariana grande and so much more deserve a grammy than you.— (@intoringsss) September 17, 2020