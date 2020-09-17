Select Your Language

Grammy Award पर पेशाब करते नजर आए किम कार्दशियन के रैपर पति कान्‍ये वेस्‍ट! Video वायरल

गुरुवार, 17 सितम्बर 2020 (18:59 IST)
अमेरिका की मशहूर एक्ट्रेस किम कार्दशियन के पति और मशहूर रैपर कान्ये वेस्ट ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक ऐसा वीडियो शेयर किया है, जिसे देखकर हर कोई हैरान है। इस वीडियो में एक शख्स ग्रैमी अवॉर्ड की ट्रॉफी को टॉयलेट कमोड के अंदर रखकर उसके ऊपर पेशाब करता नजर आ रहा है। हालांकि अभी ये स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाया है कि यह शख्स खुद वेस्ट हैं या फिर कोई और? लेकिन यह वीडियो कान्ये ने शेयर किया है तो माना जा रहा है कि ये खुद वही हैं।

वीडियो शेयर करते हुए वेस्ट ने कैप्शन में लिखा है- ‘भरोसा रखिए, मैं रुकने वाला नहीं हूं।’ उनके ग्रैमी अवॉर्ड की ट्रॉफी पर पेशाब के वीडियो ने सनसनी फैला दी है। वेस्ट की खूब आलोचना भी हो रही है।



कान्‍ये वेस्‍ट ने ट्विटर पर अपने कई म्‍यूजिक कॉन्ट्रैक्ट्स के पेपर्स भी शेयर किए और कहा कि वह आधुनिक दौर की गुलामी से मुक्त होना चाहते हैं।

