विद्या बालन की 'जलसा' के ट्रेलर को मिल रहा आलोचकों और नेटिजन्स का जबरदस्त प्यार

webdunia
गुरुवार, 10 मार्च 2022 (15:15 IST)
अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो ने पावरहाउस कलाकार शेफाली शाह और विद्या बालन अभिनीत की गई, आने वाली थ्रिलर ड्रामा 'जलसा' के पावर-पैक ट्रेलर को जारी करने के साथ ही दर्शकों को बेहद उत्साहित कर दिया है। ऐसे में अब ट्रेलर के जारी होने के बाद दर्शको से लेकर आलोचकों तक, सब से दिल खोलकर प्रतिक्रियाएं मिल रही हैं।

 
इसका सबसे बड़ा सबूत यह है कि ट्रेलर को रिलीज के 24 घंटे के अंदर 5.9 मिलियन व्यूज मिल चुके हैं और यह आकड़ा बढ़ते समय से साथ ऊपर जाते हुए नजर आ रहा है। बहुप्रतीक्षित फिल्म जलसा का ट्रेलर हाल ही में एक सफल इवेंट के तुरंत बाद ऑनलाइन जारी कर दिया गया था, जिसमे विद्या बालन और शेफाली शाह की मुख्य भूमिका वाले कलाकारों को अपने मनोरंजक कथानक और शानदार प्रदर्शन के साथ इंटरनेट पर धूम मचाते हुए देखा जा रहा है। 
 
ट्रेलर में फिल्म की कहानी की एक झलक दिखाई दे रही है, जिसमें दिखाया गया है कि यह एक लड़की के इर्द-गिर्द घूमती कहानी है, जो आधी रात के दौरान एक कार की चपेट में आ जाती है। इस फिल्म में विद्या बालन, जहां एक दमदार पत्रकार की भूमिका निभाती हुई नजर आ रही हैं, वहीं शेफाली शाह लड़की की मां की भूमिका में दिखाईं देने वाली हैं।
 








बता दें कि इस बहुप्रतीक्षित ड्रामा-थ्रिलर फिल्म में विद्या बालन, शेफाली शाह, रोहिणी हट्टंगडी, इकबाल खान, विधात्री बंदी, श्रीकांत मोहन, शफीन पटेल और सूर्या कसीभटला जैसे दमदार कलाकार महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका में हैं। सुरेश त्रिवेणी द्वारा निर्देशित और टी-सीरीज़ और अबुदंतिया एंटरटेनमेंट द्वारा निर्मित 'जलसा' 18 मार्च से अमेज़न प्राइम वीडियो पर स्ट्रीम करेगी।
 

