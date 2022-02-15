Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Nissan Magnite और Renault Kiger ने NCAP में हासिल किए 4-स्टार

webdunia
मंगलवार, 15 फ़रवरी 2022 (18:57 IST)
निसान (Nissan) ने मैग्नाइट (Magnite) के साथ देश के मिड साइज SUV सेगमेंट में अपनी पकड़ को मजबूत बना रखा है, वहीं रेनो किगर भी सेगमेंट में लोकप्रिय SUV है। इन कारों में चर्चा होने का कारण इनकी सुरक्षा है। ग्लोबल एनसीएपी द्वारा किए गए नए क्रैश टेस्ट में दोनों कारों को 4-स्टार रेटिंग से नवाजा गया है। 
 
विनिर्माता रेनो की चार मीटर से कम की कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी ‘किगर’ को वयस्कों की सुरक्षा के लिहाज से ग्लोबल एनसीएपी सुरक्षा में चार सितारा (स्टार) रेटिंग मिली है।
 
एनसीएपी की वाहन सुरक्षा रेटिंग में पांच स्टार जहां सर्वोच्च अंक होते है, वही शून्य रेटिंग सुरक्षा के लिहाज से सबसे कम अंक होते है।
 
मैग्नाइट को मिले 4 स्टार : मैग्नाइट सब-कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी ने एडल्ट ऑक्यूपेंट प्रोटेक्शन के लिए चार स्टार और चाइल्ड ऑक्यूपेंट प्रोटेक्शन के लिए दो स्टार हासिल किए।  इस कार का दो फ्रंट एयरबैग और एबीएस के साथ फिट किए गए अपने सबसे बुनियादी सुरक्षा फीचर्स के साथ परीक्षण किया गया था।
 
क्रैश टेस्ट रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि आश्चर्यजनक रूप से मैग्नाइट अभी भी तीन बिंदु बेल्ट की बजाय पीछे की सीट में लैप-बेल्ट के साथ बेचा जा रहा है, और चाइल्ड रेस्ट्रेंट सिस्टम (सीआरएस) के लिए आईएसओफिक्स एंकरेज के बिना आता है। इस मॉडल को इलेक्ट्रॉनिक स्थिरता नियंत्रण (ईएससी) और साइड हेड इफेक्ट सुरक्षा प्रदान करने की भी आवश्यकता है।
रेनो ने कहा सुरक्षा सबसे महत्वपूर्ण : रेनो इंडिया के भारतीय परिचालन के मुख्य कार्यपालक अधिकारी एवं प्रबंध निदेशक वेंकटराम मामिलपल्ले ने एक बयान में कहा कि रेनो के लिए सुरक्षा सबसे महत्वपूर्ण है।
हमारे सभी उत्पाद भारतीय नियामक प्राधिकरणों द्वारा निर्धारित आवश्यक सुरक्षा मानकों को पूरा करते हैं और उससे अधिक हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि ग्लोबल एनसीएपी द्वारा चार स्टार रेटिंग तकनीकी रूप से उन्नत उत्पादों को लाने के लिए कंपनी की प्रतिबद्धता को दर्शाती है। ग्लोबल एनसीएपी के अनुसार, किगर का आगे के दो ‘एयरबैग’ और एबीएस के साथ परीक्षण किया गया था।

