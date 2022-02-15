Nissan Magnite और Renault Kiger ने NCAP में हासिल किए 4-स्टार

Tested in its most basic safety spec with two frontal airbags & #ABS, the #Kiger achieved four stars for adult & two stars for child occupant protection. The model offers ISOFIX anchorages although not visible to the consumer.— GlobalNCAP (@GlobalNCAP) February 15, 2022
The #Magnite scored four stars for adult & two for child occupant protection, but is still being sold with a lap-belt in the rear centre seat instead of three point belts, without ISOFIX anchorages for the Child Restraint Systems.
— GlobalNCAP (@GlobalNCAP) February 15, 2022हमारे सभी उत्पाद भारतीय नियामक प्राधिकरणों द्वारा निर्धारित आवश्यक सुरक्षा मानकों को पूरा करते हैं और उससे अधिक हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि ग्लोबल एनसीएपी द्वारा चार स्टार रेटिंग तकनीकी रूप से उन्नत उत्पादों को लाने के लिए कंपनी की प्रतिबद्धता को दर्शाती है। ग्लोबल एनसीएपी के अनुसार, किगर का आगे के दो ‘एयरबैग’ और एबीएस के साथ परीक्षण किया गया था।