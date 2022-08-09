Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

यादगार रहा भारत के लिए Commonwealth Games, दर्ज किया पांचवा सबसे बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन (Video)

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
मंगलवार, 9 अगस्त 2022 (14:43 IST)
बर्मिंघम: भारत ने सोमवार को संपन्न हुए राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में 22 स्वर्ण सहित 61 पदक जीतकर अपना पांचवा सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन किया जबकि मेजबान इंग्लैंड पदकों का अपना नया रिकॉर्ड बनाने में सफल रहा।

भारत निशानेबाजी के बर्मिंघम राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में शामिल नहीं होने के बावजूद 61 पदक जीतने में सफल रहा जिसमें 22 स्वर्ण, 16 रजत और 23 कांस्य पदक शामिल है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया, इंग्लैंड और कनाडा के बाद भारत पदक तालिका में चौथे स्थान पर रहा।

राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में भारत ने अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन 2010 में नयी दिल्ली में किया था। तब उसने 38 स्वर्ण पदक सहित कुल 101 पदक जीते थे और वह पदक तालिका में दूसरे स्थान पर रहा था।

भारत ने मैनचेस्टर में 2002 में खेले गए राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में 30 स्वर्ण पदक सहित 69 पदक जीते थे जो हर चार साल में होने वाले इन खेलों में भारत का दूसरा सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन है। भारत ने पिछली बार गोल्ड कोस्ट खेलों में 66 पदक जीते थे जिसमें 26 स्वर्ण पदक शामिल है।

मेलबर्न में 2006 में खेले गए राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में भी भारत ने 22 स्वर्ण पदक जीते थे लेकिन तब उसके रजत पदकों की संख्या 17 थी।
बर्मिंघम राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में भारत को पुरुष खिलाड़ियों ने 13 स्वर्ण सहित 35 पदक जबकि महिला खिलाड़ियों ने आठ स्वर्ण सहित 23 पदक दिलाए। भारत में मिश्रित स्पर्धाओं में तीन पदक हासिल किए जिसमें एक स्वर्ण भी शामिल है।

भारत में कुश्ती में सर्वाधिक 12 पदक जीते जिसमें छह स्वर्ण पदक शामिल हैं। इसके अलावा उसने टेबल टेनिस में चार तथा भारोत्तोलन, मुक्केबाजी और बैडमिंटन में तीन तीन स्वर्ण पदक हासिल किए।

इस बीच मेजबान इंग्लैंड ने 57 स्वर्ण पदक सहित कुल 176 पदक जीते जो कि राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में उसका नया रिकॉर्ड है। इंग्लैंड ने इससे पहले ग्लास्गो में 2014 में खेले गए खेलों में 174 पदक जीते थे।
ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में अपना दबदबा बरकरार रखा और कुल 178 पदक जीते जिसमें 67 स्वर्ण, 57 रजत और 54 कांस्य पदक शामिल हैं।(भाषा)

