यादगार रहा भारत के लिए Commonwealth Games, दर्ज किया पांचवा सबसे बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन (Video)

बर्मिंघम राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में भारत को पुरुष खिलाड़ियों ने 13 स्वर्ण सहित 35 पदक जबकि महिला खिलाड़ियों ने आठ स्वर्ण सहित 23 पदक दिलाए। भारत में मिश्रित स्पर्धाओं में तीन पदक हासिल किए जिसमें एक स्वर्ण भी शामिल है।
Curtains come down on 22nd #CommonwealthGames with glittering closing ceremony in Birmingham; Australia topped the final standings with 178 medals including 67 gold, 57 silver, 54 bronze,— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 9, 2022
India finish 4th overall with 61 medals, including 22 gold. #CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/HunaVeyaK2
ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में अपना दबदबा बरकरार रखा और कुल 178 पदक जीते जिसमें 67 स्वर्ण, 57 रजत और 54 कांस्य पदक शामिल हैं।(भाषा)
Song Credit: Shaabaash from the film "Jaadugar"— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 9, 2022
From the bottom of our hearts, to each and every athlete who made proud at the Commonwealth Games 2022 #SonySportsNetwork #SirfSonyPeDikhega #B2022 #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/9g2Ho8PSB0