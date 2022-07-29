Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

महिला टीम ने फिजी को हराकर दर्ज की लगातार दूसरी जीत

शुक्रवार, 29 जुलाई 2022 (23:40 IST)
बर्मिंघम: भारतीय महिला टेबल टेनिस टीम ने शुक्रवार को राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों के पहले दौर में फिजी को हराकर दिन की लगातार दूसरी जीत दर्ज की।दिन की शुरुआत में दक्षिण अफ्रीका पर 3-0 की प्रभावी जीत दर्ज करने के बाद मनिका बत्रा, श्रीजा अकुला और दिया चितले की भारतीय टीम ने फिजी को भी 3-0 से मात दी।भारत के लिये शुरुआत करते हुए श्रीजा और दिया की टीम ने टोया टिटाना और ग्रेस यी की जोड़ी को 11-8, 11-3, 11-5 से हराया।

इसके बाद भारत के लिये पिछले राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में स्वर्ण लाने वाली मनिका बत्रा ने दमदार प्रदर्शन के साथ पूरे मैच में अपनी विपक्षी को सिर्फ आठ पॉइंट दिये और 11-2, 11-4, 11-2 से जीत दर्ज की। श्रीजा अकुला ने 2-0 की अजेय बढ़त को 3-0 करने के लिये अंततः ग्रेस यी को 11-7, 11-1, 11-2 से मात दी।
इससे पहले, भारत ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए 3-0 से जीत दर्ज की थी।श्रीजा अकुला और रीथ टेनिसन की युगल जोड़ी ने जहां दक्षिण अफ्रीका की लैला एडवर्ड्स और दानिशा पटेल को 11-7, 11-7, 11-5 से हराया, वहीं मनिका बत्रा ने एकतरफा मुकाबले में मुश्फिकुह कलामी को 11-5, 11-3, 11-2 से मात दी।

इसके अलावा श्रीजा ने एकल मुकाबले में भी दानिशा पटेल को एकतरफा रूप से हराया। श्रीजा ने बड़ी ही आसानी के साथ 11-5, 11-3, 11-6 से मात दी।(वार्ता)

