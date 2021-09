CoronaVirus India Update : भारत में कोविड-19 के 29,616 नए मामले, 290 मरीजों की मौत

India reports 29,616 new COVID cases, 28,046 recoveries, and 290 deaths in the past 24 hours. Recovery Rate currently at 97.78%



Active cases: 3,01,442

Total recoveries: 3,28,76,319

Death toll: 4,46,658



Vaccination: 84,89,29,160 (71,04,051 in the last 24 hours) pic.twitter.com/Jnlqu4UbyB