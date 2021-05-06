Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

CoronaVirus Live Update : बड़ी खबर, मध्यप्रदेश में 15 मई तक रहेगा Corona कर्फ्यू

webdunia
गुरुवार, 6 मई 2021 (16:22 IST)
नई दिल्ली। देश में कोरोनावायरस की दूसरी लहर और भी ज्‍यादा खतरनाक होती जा रही है। देश में पिछले 24 घंटे में नए मरीजों और मौत के आंकड़ों ने पुराने सभी रिकॉर्ड ध्‍वस्‍त कर दिए हैं। आज सुबह जारी आंकड़ों के अनुसार पिछले एक दिन में देशभर में 4,12,262 नए मामले सामने आए हैं जबकि 3,980 लोगों की मौत हो गई। कोरोनावायरस से जुड़ी हर जानकारी... 


04:21 PM, 6th May
webdunia
-बड़ी खबर, मध्यप्रदेश में 15 मई तक रहेगा Corona कर्फ्यू
-मध्यप्रदेश में कोरोना कर्फ्यू की अवधि 15 मई तक बढ़ाई।

03:35 PM, 6th May
webdunia

-प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने टीकाकरण की प्रगति, अगले कुछ महीने में टीकों का उत्पादन बढ़ाने के रोडमैप की समीक्षा की।
 
-दिल्ली में पिछले 24 घंटों में 19 हजार 133 मामले सामने आए। इसदौरान 20 हजार से ज्यादा लोग रिकवर हुए, जबकि एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्‍या 90 हजार 629 है। 

02:54 PM, 6th May
-उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मंत्री चौधरी जयपाल सिंह का बृहस्पतिवार को नोएडा के मेट्रो अस्पताल में कोविड-19 से निधन हो गया। चौधरी जयपाल सिंह उत्तर प्रदेश की कल्याण सिंह, रामप्रकाश गुप्त, मायावती एवं राजनाथ सिंह की सरकारों में मंत्री रहे। चौधरी जयपाल सिंह ने अपने राजनीतिक करियर की शुरुआत कांग्रेस पार्टी से की थी। उन्होंने पहला चुनाव कांग्रेस पार्टी के टिकट पर वर्ष 1977 में लड़ा था।
 
-दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने लोगों द्वारा प्लाज्मा के लिए रकम वसूलने, जमाखोरी, कालाबाजारी करने पर कहा कि नैतिक मूल्य पूरी तरह खत्म हो चुके हैं।
 
-दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने बृहस्पतिवार को दिल्ली सरकार से कहा कि वह राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में कोविड-19 संकट के बीच दाह संस्कार और एंबुलेंस के लिए भारी-भरकम शुल्क लेने के आरोपों संबंधी अभिवेदन को जनहित में प्रतिवेदन के तौर ले। मुख्य न्यायाधीश डीएन पटेल और न्यायमूर्ति जसमीत सिंह की पीठ ने कहा कि इन अभिवेदनों पर कानून, नियमों, नियामकों और ऐसे मामलों पर लागू सरकारी की नीति के आधार पर फैसला किया जाएगा।

02:54 PM, 6th May
-दिल्ली में ऑक्सीजन कंसन्ट्रेटरों की कालाबाजारी करने के मामले में 4 लोग गिरफ्तार। पुलिस ने लोधी इलाके से 4 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। गिरफ्तार किए गए लोगों की पहचान लाजपत नगर के गौरव (47), ईस्ट ऑफ कैलाश के सतीश सेठी (44), महिपालपुर के विक्रांत (29) और अर्जुन नगर के हितेश (32) के रूप में की गई है। 
 
-उत्तर प्रदेश के गौतमबुद्ध नगर जिले में कोविड-19 मरीजों के इलाज में इस्तेमाल होने वाले रेमडेसिविर की कथित कालाबाजारी कर रहे हैं अस्पताल कर्मी सहित तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। इन आरोपियों के पास से पुलिस ने रेमडेसिविर की 5 खुराक भी बरामद की हैं। पुलिस उपायुक्त (जोन तृतीय) हरिश चंदर ने बताया कि नोएडा फेस-2 थाने की पुलिस ने एक सूचना के आधार पर बृहस्पतिवार दोपहर को नईम, निसार, तथा प्रवेश नामक तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया।
 

02:53 PM, 6th May
-मध्यप्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्‍यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान को लिखे पत्र में राज्य सरकार से मांग की है कि कोरोना से हुई मौत को आपदा से हुई मौत माना जाए और मृतकों के परिजनों को 4-4 लाख रुपए की आर्थिक सहायता दी जाए। उन्होंने कहा- मध्य प्रदेश में कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति भयावह हो गई है। प्रदेश में कुल कोरोना संक्रमित व्यक्तियों की संख्या 6 लाख से अधिक हो चुकी है और अनेक प्रदेशवासी असमय काल कवलित हो चुके हैं।

01:37 PM, 6th May
-‍दिल्ली के विभिन्न अस्पतालों में ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई के मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सुनवाई शुरू की। 
 
-मध्यप्रदेश के गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने कहा- राज्य के विभिन्न जिलों में ऑक्सीजन उत्पादन संयंत्र लगाए जा रहे हैं।
-कांग्रेस की अंतरिम अध्यक्ष श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी देश में कोविड 19 की स्थिति पर चर्चा के लिए कांग्रेस के लोकसभा और राज्यसभा सदस्यों से चर्चा करेंगी। 
 

12:53 PM, 6th May
-केरल सरकार ने बृहस्पतिवार को कहा कि महामारी की दूसरी लहर में संक्रमण के मामले तेजी से बढ़ने के कारण 8 मई से राज्य में पूर्ण लॉकडाउन रहेगा। 9 दिवसीय लॉकडाउन 8 मई की सुबह से 16 मई तक लागू रहेगा। सरकार विभिन्न गतिविधियों पर पहले ही पाबंदी लगा चुकी है। केरल में बुधवार को कोरोना वायरस के अब तक के सर्वाधिक 41 हजार 953 मामले आए हैं। 

12:52 PM, 6th May
-उत्तराखंड में बेकाबू होते जा रहे कोरोना वायरस को देखते हुए सरकार ने देहरादून समेत सर्वाधिक प्रभावित तीन जिलों में बृहस्पतिवार से 10 मई तक कर्फ्यू लगा दिया है तथा बाकी जिलाधिकारियों को अपने क्षेत्रों में स्थिति का आकलन कर इस बारे में फैसला लेने को कहा है। प्रदेश के मुख्य सचिव ओम प्रकाश ने यहां इस संबंध में एक आदेश जारी करते हुए कहा कि कोरोना वायरस के मामले बढ़ने के मद्देनजर देहरादून, हरिद्वार और उधमसिंह नगर के जिलाधिकारियों को अपने जिलों में 6 मई से 10 मई की सुबह 5 बजे तक कर्फ्यू लागू करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।
 

09:46 AM, 6th May

09:46 AM, 6th May
-स्पेन में भारत में पाए गए कोरोना वायरस के नए स्वरूप के 11 मामले सामने आये हैं।
-स्पेन की स्वास्थ्य मंत्री कैरोलिना डेरियास ने कहा है कि स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों को हाल के दिनों में दो अलग-अलग मामलों का पता चला है।
-उन्होंने बताया कि ऑक्सीजन और श्वसन संबंधी मशीनों समेत आवश्यक चिकित्सा सामग्री लेकर एक विमान कोरोना 
वायरस से बुरी तरह प्रभावित भारत के लिए बृहस्पतिवार को रवाना होगा।
-स्पेन की सरकार ने कोविड-19 की दूसरी लहर से निपटने में भारत की मदद के लिए सात टन चिकित्सा सामग्री की एक खेप भेजने की पिछले हफ्ते मंजूरी दी थी।

09:46 AM, 6th May
-राष्ट्रीय लोक दल के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष एवं पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री चौधरी अजीत सिंह का गुरुवार को निधन हो गया। वे विगत कई दिनों से कोरोनावायरस से संक्रमित थे।
-अजीत सिंह 22 अप्रैल को कोरोना संक्रमित हुए थे। मंगलवार रात उनकी तबियत ज्यादा खराब हो गई। गुरुग्राम के एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल में उनका इलाज चल रहा था।

09:45 AM, 6th May
-कर्नाटक में बुधवार को कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के 50,112 नए मामले सामने आए, जिसके साथ ही संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या बढ़कर 17,41,046 तक पहुंच गई।
-बेंगलुरु शहरी क्षेत्र में ही संक्रमण के 23,106 नए मामले सामने आए जबकि 161 मरीजों ने इस घातक वायरस के कारण दम तोड़ दिया।
-पश्चिम बंगाल में बुधवार को एक दिन में कोविड-19 के सबसे अधिक 18,102 नए मामले सामने आए जिससे राज्य में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 9,16,635 हो गई। 

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

पाकिस्तान ने कई प्रांतों में ईद के दौरान पूर्ण लॉकडाउन का किया ऐलान

प्रचलित

webdunia

Live Update: पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम 2021 : दलीय स्थिति

webdunia

Corona काल में कितना हो बॉडी टेंपरेचर और ऑक्सीजन लेवल, जानिए काम की बात...

webdunia

Live Commentary: हल्दिया में शुभेंदु की कार पर हमला, नंदीग्राम में रीकाउंटिंग की मांग, TMC का 3 सदस्यीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल चुनाव आयोग के दफ्तर पहुंचा

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

webdunia

आधुनिक दुनिया में हनुमान चालीसा का क्या महत्व है?

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos