CoronaVirus Live Update : बड़ी खबर, मध्यप्रदेश में 15 मई तक रहेगा Corona कर्फ्यू

-कांग्रेस की अंतरिम अध्यक्ष श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी देश में कोविड 19 की स्थिति पर चर्चा के लिए कांग्रेस के लोकसभा और राज्यसभा सदस्यों से चर्चा करेंगी।
Oxygen generation plants are being installed in various districts to make the State self-reliant in oxygen production. Within one month's time, many districts will get the oxygen plants: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra pic.twitter.com/hvy55tzY9h— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021
India reports 4,12,262 new #COVID19 cases, 3,29,113 discharges and 3,980 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021
Total cases: 2,10,77,410
Total recoveries: 1,72,80,844
Death toll: 23,01,68
Active cases: 35,66,398
Total vaccination: 16,25,13,339 pic.twitter.com/W1kQnSucGe