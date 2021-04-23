CoronaVirus Live Updates : देश में एक दिन में कोविड-19 के 3,32,730 नए मामले, 2,263 की मौत

Corona can cause a fall in oxygen level but it’s #OxygenShortage & lack of ICU beds which is causing many deaths.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 23, 2021
GOI, this is on you.
India reports 3,32,730 new #COVID19 cases, 2,263 deaths and 1,93,279 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021
Total cases: 1,62,63,695
Total recoveries: 1,36,48,159
Death toll: 1,86,920
Active cases: 24,28,616
Total vaccination: 13,54,78,420 pic.twitter.com/LKQMB5pUOE
Delhi: Oxygen tanker arrives at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital after the hospital sends SOS pic.twitter.com/MLDiFm6vmq— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021