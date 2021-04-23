Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

CoronaVirus Live Updates : देश में एक दिन में कोविड-19 के 3,32,730 नए मामले, 2,263 की मौत

शुक्रवार, 23 अप्रैल 2021 (09:48 IST)
नई दिल्ली। देश में कोरोनावायरस के बढ़ते कहर के बीच ऑक्सीजन की कमी बढ़ी समस्या बनती जा रही है। सरकार ऑक्सीजन की सप्लाय बढ़ाने का प्रयास कर रही है तो कई अस्पतालों में ऑक्सीजन खत्म होने की कगार पर है। कोरोनावायरस से जुड़ी हर जानकारी... 

10:44 AM, 23rd Apr
-कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कई शहरों में ऑक्सीजन और आईसीयू बेड की कमी की खबरों के बीच शुक्रवार को मोदी सरकार पर निशाना साधा और आरोप लगाया कि इस स्थिति के लिए सरकार जिम्मेदार है।
-उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, 'कोरोना वायरस के कारण ऑक्सीजन का स्तर गिर सकता है, लेकिन ऑक्सीजन की कमी और आईसीयू बेड की कमी के कारण बहुत सारी मौतें हो रही हैं। भारत सरकार, यह जिम्मेदारी आप की है।'

10:15 AM, 23rd Apr
-देश में एक दिन में कोविड-19 के 3,32,730 नए मामले सामने आने के साथ संक्रमण के कुल मामले 1,62,63,695 पर पहुंचे।
-2,263 संक्रमितों की मौत होने से मृतक संख्या 1,86,920 पर पहुंची।
-देश में कोविड-19 के उपचाराधीन मरीजों की संख्या 24,28,616 है।

09:59 AM, 23rd Apr
-सर गंगाराम अस्पताल में पहुंची ऑक्सीजन, अस्पताल प्रबंधन के साथ ही मरीजों के परिजनों ने भी राहत की सांस ली।   


09:53 AM, 23rd Apr
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शुक्रवार को कोरोनावायरस (Coronavirus) कोविड-19 की ताजा लहर में सबसे अधिक 
प्रभावित राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों के साथ चर्चा के अलावा देश के अग्रणी ऑक्सीजन निर्माताओं सहित कुल 3 महत्वपूर्ण बैठकें कर महामारी की मौजूदा स्थिति की समीक्षा करेंगे। 
-मोदी ने ट्वीट कर कहा, कोविड-19 की मौजूदा स्थिति के लिए मैं कल एक उच्चस्तरीय बैठक की अध्यक्षता करूंगा। इसकी वजह से मैं पश्चिम बंगाल नहीं जा सकूंगा।
-उनकी पहली बैठक सुबह नौ बजे होगी जो आंतरिक होगी। इसमें कोविड-19 की ताजा स्थिति की समीक्षा की जाएगी। इस बैठक में कौन-कौन मौजूद रहेगा, इसके बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं दी गई है।
-प्रधानमंत्री की दिन की दूसरी बैठक सुबह 10 बजे होगी, जिसमें वह कोरोना से सबसे अधिक प्रभावित राज्यों के 
मुख्यमंत्रियों के साथ संवाद करेंगे और महामारी की वर्तमान स्थिति की समीक्षा करेंगे।
-इसके बाद प्रधानमंत्री अपराह्न 12.30 बजे देश के अग्रणी ऑक्सीजन निर्माताओं से बातचीत करेंगे। 
 

09:52 AM, 23rd Apr
 -राजधानी दिल्ली में ऑक्सीजन की कमी से हाहाकार मचा हुआ है। दिल्ली के सर गंगाराम अस्पताल में गंभीर रूप से बीमार 25 मरीजों की मौत हो गई।
-सर गंगाराम अस्पताल के चिकित्सा निदेशक ने बताया कि ऑक्सीजन का भंडार अगले दो घंटे और चलेगा, वेंटिलेटर और बीआईपीएपी मशीनें प्रभावी रूप से काम नहीं कर रही हैं।
-चिकित्सा निदेशक ने बताया कि गंभीर रूप से बीमार अन्य 60 मरीजों की जान भी खतरे में हैं और गंभीर संकट की आशंका है। 

09:52 AM, 23rd Apr
-राजस्थान में कोरोना के चलते जीवनदायिनी बनी ऑक्सीजन गैस का महत्व देखते हुए अलवर में स्थित 3 ऑक्सीजन संयंत्रों की सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी गई है।
-राज्य सरकार ने इसकी सुरक्षा के लिए और अधिकारी नियुक्त किए हैं। अब राज्य सरकार की निगरानी में इन संयंत्रों से ऑक्सीजन की आपूर्ति की जाएगी।
-पहली प्राथमिकता राजस्थान को रखने के बाद ही अन्य राज्यों को उनके हिस्से की ऑक्सीजन आपूर्ति की जाएगी। रास्ते में कोई व्यवधान पैदा ना हो इसलिए ऑक्सीजन के टैंकरों को पुलिस सुरक्षा में भेजा जा रहा है।
-भिवाड़ी स्थित आईनॉक्स ऑक्सीजन संयंत्र से अब मध्य प्रदेश को ऑक्सीजन की आपूर्ति नहीं की जाएगी। भारत सरकार ने इस कंपनी से आपूर्ति की जा रही निर्णय को पलटते हुए मध्य प्रदेश का कोटा समाप्त कर दिया है।
-अब नए कोटे के अनुसार राजस्थान को 80 किलोलीटर, दिल्ली एवं हरियाणा को 20- 20 किलोलीटर की आपूर्ति होगी। 

09:51 AM, 23rd Apr
-महाराष्ट्र में पालघर के विरार में एक अस्पताल में शुक्रवार तड़के आग लग जाने से 13 कोरोना मरीजों की मौत हो गई।
-अस्पताल सूत्रों ने बताया कि करीब 03.15 बजे विरार स्थित विजय वल्लभ अस्पताल में आईसीयू वार्ड में एयरकंडीशनर में विस्फोट हो जाने से आग लग गई।
-आईसीयू वार्ड में 17 मरीज भर्ती थे। घटना में 13 मरीजों की मौत हो गई जबकि 4 अन्य मरीजों को दूसरे अस्पताल में ले जाया गया।

हाहाकार, दिल्ली के सर गंगाराम अस्पताल में 25 की मौत, 2 घंटे में खत्म हो जाएगी ऑक्सीजन

