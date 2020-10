With 50,129 new #COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 78,64,811. With 578 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,18,534.



Total active cases are 6,68,154 after a decrease of 12,526 in last 24 hrs



Total cured cases are 70,78,123 with 62,077 new discharges in last 24 hrs pic.twitter.com/vUO8hHEofc