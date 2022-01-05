देश में कोरोना विस्फोट, 24 घंटे में 58097 नए मरीज, 534 की मौत (Live Updates)

India reports 58,097 fresh COVID cases, 15,389 recoveries, and 534 deaths in the last 24 hours— ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022
Daily positivity rate: 4.18%
Active cases: 2,14,004
Total recoveries: 3,43,21,803
Death toll: 4,82,551
Total vaccination: 147.72 crore doses pic.twitter.com/3cLdlq6Bxm
Public Service Announcement— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें
In the wake of the latest guidelines issued by DDMA, Delhi Metro will be running with the 100% seating capacity & no standing passengers will be allowed till further notice.