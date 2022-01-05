Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

देश में कोरोना विस्फोट, 24 घंटे में 58097 नए मरीज, 534 की मौत (Live Updates)

webdunia
बुधवार, 5 जनवरी 2022 (08:28 IST)
नई दिल्ली। भारत में कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। केंद्र के साथ ही राज्य सरकारें भी सतर्क हो गई है। देश में कई स्थानों पर पाबंदियां लगा दी गई है। कोरोना से जुड़ी हर जानकारी... 


09:39 AM, 5th Jan
-देश में कोरोना विस्फोट, 24 घंटे में 58097 नए मरीज, 534 की मौत
-कल के मुकाबले 21,000 नए मरीज बढ़े।
-संक्रमण से मरने वालों का आंकड़ा भी बढ़ा।
-देश में ओमिक्रॉन संक्रमितों की संख्‍या बढ़कर 2135 हुई।

09:37 AM, 5th Jan
webdunia
-उत्तर प्रदेश में कोरोना के नए वेरियेंट ओमीक्रॉन वैरिएंट के 23 नए मरीज मिलने के बाद इसके संक्रमितों की संख्या अब 31 हो गई।
-सबसे ज्यादा 8 रोगी लखनऊ में मिले हैं। जबकि, मेरठ में 5, गाजियाबाद में 3 एवं मुरादाबाद, आगरा तथा कानपुर में 2-2 व महाराजगंज में 1 नया मरीज मिला है।
-कोरोना के ओमीक्रॉन वेरियंट की जल्द पहचान के लिए राज्य में लैब की संख्या बढ़ाई जा रही हैं।

08:39 AM, 5th Jan
-दिल्ली मेट्रो का बड़ा फैसला, 100 प्रतिशत सीटिंग क्षमता से चलेगी दिल्ली मेट्रो
-हालांकि किसी भी यात्री को खड़े होकर मेट्रो में यात्रा करने की अनुमति नहीं।

08:38 AM, 5th Jan
यूपी में नई गाइडलाइंस
उत्तरप्रदेश में कोविड-19 के मामलों में मंगलवार को वृद्धि करने के बाद मुख्‍यमंत्री योगी आदित्‍यनाथ ने रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू की अवधि 2 घंटे और बढ़ाने और स्कूलों को 10 वीं कक्षा तक के विद्यार्थियों के लिए 15 जनवरी तक छुट्टी घोषित करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। प्रदेश में गुरुवार से कोरोना कर्फ्यू अब रात्रि दस बजे से सुबह 6 बजे तक प्रभावी रहेगा।
 
योगी ने 'प्रयागराज माघ मेला' में आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं के लिए 48 घंटे पूर्व की कोविड आरटी-पीसीआर निगेटिव रिपोर्ट की अनिवार्यता लागू किये जाने पर जोर दिया है। उन्होंने कल्पवासियों सहित सभी श्रद्धालुओं की सुविधा का पूरा ध्यान रखने को कहा है।
 
मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा है कि जिस जिले में कोरोना के उपचाराधीन मरीजों की संख्या एक हजार से अधिक हो जाए वहां वहां जिम, स्पा, सिनेमा हॉल, बैंक्वेट हॉल, रेस्तरां आदि सार्वजनिक स्थलों को 50 फीसदी क्षमता के साथ संचालित किया जाए। अभी तक प्रदेश के किसी जिले में उपचाराधीन मरीजों की संख्या एक हजार नहीं पहुंची है।
 

08:37 AM, 5th Jan
-गायक सोनू निगम परिवार समेत कोरोना संक्रमित। इंस्टाग्राम पर वीडियो शेयर कर दी जानकारी।
-महाराष्ट्र के मराठवाड़ा क्षेत्र में पिछले 24 घंटों में 233 नए मामले सामने आए, हालांकि इस दौरान किसी मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई।
 

