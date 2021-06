India reports 1,20,529 new #COVID19 cases, 1,97,894 discharges, and 3,380 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry



Total cases: 2,86,94,879

Total discharges: 2,67,95,549

Death toll: 3,44,082

Active cases: 15,55,248



Total vaccination: 22,78,60,317 pic.twitter.com/oF9tm1scaX