रजिस्ट्रेशन को लेकर 18 प्लस लोग सुबह से परेशान, आरोग्य सेतु से मिला नया समय, कैसे होगा वैक्सीनेशन...

बुधवार, 28 अप्रैल 2021 (10:17 IST)
नई दिल्ली। देश में 1 मई से 18 साल से अधिक उम्र के लोगों को कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाया जाएगा। इसके लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन आज से शुरू हो रहा है। रजिस्ट्रेशन के लोगों में खासा उत्साह दिखाई दे रहा है। वे सुबह से ही आरोग्य सेतु एप के साथ ही कोविन.जीओवी.इन पर रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए टूट पड़े। हालांकि उनका रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं हो सका।
 
पहले बताया गया था कि कोविन, आरोग्य सेतु और उमंग एप तीनों प्लेटफॉर्म पर 18 साल से अधिक उम्र वालों के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन 28 अप्रैल से शुरू होगा। अब जब रजिस्ट्रेशन के लोग परेशान हो रहे हैं तो आरोग्य सेतु का बयान आया है कि रजिस्ट्रेशन 28 अप्रैल को शाम 4 बजे से होगा।
 
हालांकि बाद में आरोग्य सेतु ने एक बयान जारी कर कहा कि आरोग्य सेतु, कोविन और उमंग एप पर रजिस्ट्रेशन 28 अप्रैल को शाम 4 बजे से शुरू होगा। रजिस्ट्रेशन इस बात पर निर्भर करेगा कि कितने प्राइवेट और राज्य के सरकारी सेंटर 1 मई से टीकाकरण के लिए तैयार हैं।
 
बहरहाल टीकाकरण के इंतजामों को लेकर लोग खासे नाराज हैं। देखते ही देखते सोशल मीडिया पर #AarogyaSetu ट्रेंड कर रहा है। लोग सरकार से सवाल कर रहे हैं कि जब 28 अप्रैल से रजिस्ट्रेशन होना था तो अभी तक क्यों नहीं शुरू हुआ और अब शाम 4 बजे का समय क्यों दिया जा रहा है।

कुछ लोगों का यह भी मानना है कि जब रजिस्ट्रेशन में ही इतनी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है तो इतने सारे लोगों का वैक्सीनेशन कैसे होगा? 

ठाणे में ऑक्सीजन की कमी, 12 मरीजों को दूसरे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया

