रजिस्ट्रेशन को लेकर 18 प्लस लोग सुबह से परेशान, आरोग्य सेतु से मिला नया समय, कैसे होगा वैक्सीनेशन...

Registration for 18 plus to begin on https://t.co/GAlicKy5QI, Aarogya Setu App & UMANG App at 4 PM on 28th April. Appointments at State Govt centers & pvt centers depending on how many vaccination centers ready on 1st May: Aarogya Setu #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/h882EyRSdl— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021
कुछ लोगों का यह भी मानना है कि जब रजिस्ट्रेशन में ही इतनी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है तो इतने सारे लोगों का वैक्सीनेशन कैसे होगा?
@MoHFW_INDIA @PMOIndia— Bhavani Prasad C N (@baavacs) April 28, 2021
Registration for 18 years and above for vaccination is not yet opened. Attaching screenshot for the same pic.twitter.com/uZOeZFcju2
Please first read guideline then do registration for 18
.
Registration process start 4 pm today
.
So before reg first check when the process is start