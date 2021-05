कोरोना से मिल रही राहत, मात्र 7 दिन में नए मरीजों में 26% की गिरावट

India reports 1,65,553 new #COVID19 cases, 2,76,309 discharges & 3,460 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry



Total cases: 2,78,94,800

Total discharges: 2,54,54,320

Death toll: 3,25,972

Active cases: 21,14,508



Total vaccination: 21,20,66,614 pic.twitter.com/ARidVHcqv7