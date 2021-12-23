राहत भरी खबर, फाइजर की गोली पैक्सलोविड को अमेरिका में मंजूरी, मौत का खतरा 88% तक हुआ कम

Today’s authorization introduces the first treatment for #COVID19 that is in the form of a pill that is taken orally — a major step forward in the fight against this global pandemic. https://t.co/MRWcW0Whlt— Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni (@FDACDERDirector) December 22, 2021
BREAKING: @US_FDA granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for our novel #COVID19 oral #antiviral treatment for high-risk patients aged 12+ weighing at least 40 kg (88 lbs), marking another historic milestone in the fight against COVID-19. #ScienceWillWin https://t.co/IRocj16hV9 pic.twitter.com/6gTqzfKNhp— Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) December 22, 2021