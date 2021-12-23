Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

राहत भरी खबर, फाइजर की गोली पैक्सलोविड को अमेरिका में मंजूरी, मौत का खतरा 88% तक हुआ कम

webdunia
गुरुवार, 23 दिसंबर 2021 (08:31 IST)
वॉशिंगटन। अमेरिका के दवा नियंत्रक US FDA ने बुधवार को फाइजर की गोली पैक्सलोविड को मंजूरी दे दी है। अब 12 साल या उससे ऊपर उच्च जोखिम वाले लोगों के कोविड इलाज के दौरान पैक्सलोविड टैबलेट का इस्तेमाल किया जा सकेगा। 
 
इस गोली को कोविड महामारी से जंग में एक बड़ा हथियार माना जा रहा है। अमेरिका ने दावा किया है कि यह टैबलेट कोरोना से जूझ रहे लोगों में मौत के कम खतरे को कम करेगी।

एफडीए वैज्ञानिक पैट्रिजिया कैवाजोनी ने कहा, दुनिया के कई देशों में कोविड का स्वरूप बन चुके कोरोना वायरस के उपचार के लिए एक टैबलेट सफलतापूर्वक तैयार कर ली गई है। कोरोना के खिलाफ वैश्विक लड़ाई में ये ऐतिहासिक कदम
 
फाइजर के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी और अध्यक्ष अल्बर्ट बोरूला ने बताया कि अस्पताल में कोरोना का इलाज कर रहे 2,200 लोगों इस टैबलेट का परीक्षण करने पर इसमें अप्रत्याशित परिणाम सामने आए हैं। उन्होंने दावा किया कि इस टैबलेट से मौत के जोखिम को 88 प्रतिशत तक कम किया जा सकता है।
 
अमेरिकी विशेषज्ञों का मानना है कि टैबलेट के काम करने का तरीका ऐंटिबॉडीज या वैक्सीन के तरीके से थोड़ा अलग होता है, इसलिए ये टैबलेट ओमिक्रॉन के साथ ही कोरोना के किसी भी वैरिएंट के खिलाफ कारगर होगा। हालांकि ओमिक्रॉन मरीजों पर इसका परीक्षण नहीं किया गया है।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

अगला लेख

उत्तर प्रदेश चुनाव: मोदी-योगी के बारे में क्या कह रही हैं बनारस की औरतें

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos