146 सालों के इतिहास में पहली बार गिरा ऐसे विकेट, जानें कैसे हुआ यह खिलाड़ी आउट

क्या है पूरा मामला?
Angelo Mathews got timed out!!!!!.. pic.twitter.com/Jqfw9dXupK— Shawstopper (@shawstopper_100) November 6, 2023
Angelo Mathews tried to tell Shakib Al Hasan that delay happened due to helmets, but Shakib refused to take his appeal back. pic.twitter.com/XK8v4gGbOE
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 6, 2023वीडियो में देखकर ऐसा लगता है कि पहले अंपायर को लगा कि शाकिब मजाक कर रहे हैं, फिर शाकिब ने कहा कि नहीं, वह असल में टाइम आउट की अपील कर रहे हैं।
Absolutely pathetic what happened in Delhi today! #AngeloMathews
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 6, 2023
Dramatic scenes in Delhi with Angelo Mathews becoming the first batter to be timed out in international cricket
Angelo Mathews got Timed out pic.twitter.com/06JhbwRsyD— Pulkit (@pulkit5Dx) November 6, 2023
As a captain, as a cricketer of long time, for sportsmanship Shakib should not do this to Angelo Mathews. You have to accept these small things when your career end is near.
When you don't get anything by hardwork, you do such things.#SLvsBANpic.twitter.com/HtEyeEzIZk— Haroon (@HaroonM33120350) November 6, 2023
“Dad, tell us about the time Shakib timed out Angelo Matthews” pic.twitter.com/s32EiWLyer