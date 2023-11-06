Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

146 सालों के इतिहास में पहली बार गिरा ऐसे विकेट, जानें कैसे हुआ यह खिलाड़ी आउट

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
, सोमवार, 6 नवंबर 2023 (17:22 IST)
Angelo Mathews Timed Out SLvsBAN : बांग्लादेश बनाम श्रीलंका मैच में दिल्ली में इतिहास रचा गया, इस मैच में खिलाड़ी को अजीबो-गरीब ढंग से आउट करार दिया गया। अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है कि किसी खिलाड़ी को टाइम आउट दिया गया है। श्रीलंकाई खिलाड़ी एंजेलो मैथ्यूज (Angelo Mathews) Timed- Out दिए जाने वाले पहले खिलाड़ी बने।
क्या है पूरा मामला?
Sri Lanka और Bangladesh के बीच विश्व कप का 38वां मैच दिल्ली के Arun Jaitley Stadium में खेला जा रहा है जहां श्रीलंका की बल्लेबाजी के 25वें ओवर के बाद Sadeera Samarawickrama के आउट होने के बाद श्रीलंकाई खिलाड़ी एंजेलो मैथ्यूज बल्लेबाजी करने आए। यह ओवर बांग्लादेश के कप्तान शाकिब अल हसन (Shakib Al Hasan) फेंक रहे थे. एंजेलो मैथ्यूज बैटिंग करने गलत हेलमेट के साथ आए थे, फिर उन्होंने dugout में बैठे अपने साथी को हेलमेट के लिए बुलाया, फिर सब्स्टीट्यूट सही हेलमेट के साथ आया, लेकिन समय बीत रहा था, 3 मिनट से अधिक समय बीत चूका था और अंपायर नाखुश थे, फिर बांग्लादेश के कप्तान शाकिब ने टाइम आउट की अपील की और अंपायरों ने मैथ्यूज को आउट देकर बांग्लादेश के पक्ष में फैसला सुनाया।
वीडियो में देखकर ऐसा लगता है कि पहले अंपायर को लगा कि शाकिब मजाक कर रहे हैं, फिर शाकिब ने कहा कि नहीं, वह असल में टाइम आउट की अपील कर रहे हैं।

क्या है यह टाइम आउट नियम (Timed-Out Rule Explained)
क्रिकेट के नियम बनाने वाले मिरिलिबोन क्रिकेट क्लब (Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) rule book) के अनुसार विकेट गिरने या बल्लेबाज के रिटायर होने के बाद, आने वाले बल्लेबाज को तीन मिनट के अंदर गेंद खेलने के लिए तैयार रहना चाहिए। यदि ऐसा नहीं होता है तो आने वाला बल्लेबाज टाइम आउट हो जाएगा। वहीं, ODI World Cup 2023 के नियम के अनुसार विकेट गिरने के बाद नए बल्लेबाज को दो मिनट के अंदर गेंद खेलनी होती है।
 
क्या पहले भी कही देखा गया ऐसा आउट? (Timed Out in First Class Cricket)
मैथ्यूज के टाइम-आउट आउट पर सोशल मीडिया पर बात वायरल होने के बाद श्रीलंका के पूर्व ऑलराउंडर रसेल अर्नोल्ड ने ऑन-एयर कहा, "यह पहली बार है जब मैंने ऐसा कुछ देखा है।" अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में यह पहला टाइम-आउट आउट है। हालांकि, प्रथम श्रेणी क्रिकेट (First Class Cricket) में बल्लेबाजों के टाइम-आउट होने की कई घटनाएं हुई हैं। 1987-88 में ईस्टर्न प्रोविंस और ट्रांसवाल के बीच मैच के दौरान एंड्रयू जॉर्डन (Andrew Jordaan) को आउट दे दिया गया क्योंकि सड़कों पर पानी भर जाने के कारण वह समय पर उपस्थित नहीं हो सके। टीम मैनेजर के साथ खुलकर बातचीत में शामिल हेमूलाल यादव (Hemulal Yadav ) को आउट दे दिया गया क्योंकि बल्लेबाज क्रीज पर समय पर नहीं पहुंच सका। यह घटना 1997-98 सीज़न में त्रिपुरा के ओडिशा के खिलाफ मैच के दौरान हुई थी।

“Dad, tell us about the time Shakib timed out Angelo Matthews” pic.twitter.com/s32EiWLyer

— Ian Higgins (@1an_Higgins) November 6, 2023

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

शतक जड़ पत्नी अनुष्का के गानों पर नाचे विराट कोहली [WATCH]

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos