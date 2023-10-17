Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

मोहम्मद रिजवान के मैदान में नमाज पढ़ने के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट के वकील ने कराई शिकायत दर्ज

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
, मंगलवार, 17 अक्टूबर 2023 (16:13 IST)
कृति शर्मा
Complaint By Vineet Jindal : पाकिस्तान के विकेटकीपर मोहम्मद रिज़वान (Mohammed Rizwan) को जब भी मौका मिलता है वह नमाज़ अदा करना पसंद करते हैं और उन्होंने नीदरलैंड के खिलाफ वनडे विश्व कप (ODI World Cup 2023) मैच में भी ऐसा ही किया, उन्होंने Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad में Netherlands  के खिलाफ खेले गए मैच में ड्रिंक्स ब्रेक के दौरान मैदान पर 'नमाज़' (Namaz) पढ़ी। (Mohammad Rizwan offering Namaz on the field in Hyderabad ) और खेल के दौरान क्रिकेट के मैदान पर नमाज़ पढ़ने के लिए मोहम्मद रिज़वान के खिलाफ भारत के सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के एक वकील विनीत जिंदल (complaint by Vineet Zindal) द्वारा शिकायत दर्ज की गई है। 
 
उन्होंने आईसीसी को पत्र लिखकर कहा कि रिज़वान का मैच के दौरान नमाज़ पढ़ना 'खेल की भावना पर सवाल उठाता है।' (Vineet Jindal complaint addressed to ICC Chairman Greg Barclay)
हैदराबाद में ही श्रीलंका के खिलाफ खेले गए एक मैच में, Mohammad Rizwan ने 121 में से 131 रन बनाए थे  और उन्होंने अपना प्रदर्शन और जीत गाजा में लोगों को समर्पित की थी। (Mohammad Rizwan dedicated win to Gaza People) रिज़वान की इस हरकत से भारतीय मीडिया में हंगामा मच गया था लेकिन आईसीसी ने कोई कार्रवाई नहीं करने का फैसला किया, क्योंकि यह उनकी निजी हैसियत से मैदान के बाहर किया गया था।
 
लेकिन इस बार वकील विनीत जिंदल ने मैदान पर नमाज पढ़ने वाले रिजवान के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई की मांग की। विनीत जिंदल वही वकील हैं जिन्होंने पाकिस्तान प्रस्तोता ज़ैनब अब्बास (Zainab Abbas) के खिलाफ उनके पुराने ट्वीट्स को लेकर शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी। 

 
विनीत जिंदल ने आईसीसी चेयरमैन ग्रेग बार्कले को संबोधित अपनी शिकायत में कहा "यह पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट खिलाड़ी, मुहम्मद रिज़वान के बारे में एक शिकायत है, जिन्हें शुक्रवार (6 अक्टूबर) को हैदराबाद में नीदरलैंड के खिलाफ चल रहे आईसीसी पुरुष एकदिवसीय विश्व कप 2023 के अपनी टीम के उद्घाटन मैच के दौरान क्रिकेट मैदान पर नमाज पढ़ते देखा गया था।"
 
उन्होंने कहा, "क्रिकेट के मैदान पर कई भारतीयों के बीच नमाज पढ़ने के दौरान मुहम्मद रिज़वान का कृत्य उनके धर्म के जानबूझकर चित्रण का प्रतीक है जो खेल की भावना के खिलाफ है।"
 
“खिलाड़ी का यह कृत्य मैच की भावना पर सवाल उठाता है और उस विचारधारा पर सवाल उठाता है जिसका पालन खिलाड़ी मैच खेलते समय करता है। मोहम्मद रिज़वान द्वारा जानबूझकर अपने धर्म को प्रदर्शित करने का कृत्य खेल की भावना को पराजित करते हुए यह संदेश देने की उनकी मंशा को दर्शाता है कि वह एक मुस्लिम हैं। रिजवान को मैदान के बीच प्रार्थना करते देखा गया, जबकि उनके साथी ब्रेक के दौरान ड्रिंक का इंतजार कर रहे थे।
 
"क्षेत्र में मुहम्मद रिज़वान द्वारा अपने धर्म का प्रतिनिधित्व करना और उसके बाद गाजा के लोगों के प्रति अपनी जीत के समर्पण के बारे में अपने संवाददाता सम्मेलन में उनके बयान से उनकी धार्मिक और राजनीतिक विचारधारा की पुष्टि होती है,"
 
 
हैदराबाद में नमाज अदा करने वाले मोहम्मद रिज़वान का यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया और कई यूजर ने इस पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी। (netizens reacted on Muhammad Rizwan's Video)


हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

दक्षिण अफ़्रीका ने नीदरलैंड के ख़िलाफ़ चुनी गेंदबाज़ी लेकिन बारिश के कारण हुई मैच में देरी

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos