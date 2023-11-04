Select Your Language

पूर्व पाकिस्तानी खिलाडी के बेहूदा बयान पर भड़के वसीम अकरम, कहा अपनी बेइज्जती...........

हसन रजा के 'भारतीय गेंदबाजों को अलग गेंद' बयान पर वसीम अकरम ने कहा अपनी बेइज्जती के साथ हमारी बेइज्जती दुनिया में न कराओ

, शनिवार, 4 नवंबर 2023 (16:20 IST)
Wasim Akram on Hasan Raza's Statement : वर्ल्ड कप में भारतीय गेंदबाज शानदार प्रदर्शन दे रहे हैं और लगता है यह कुछ लोगों से देखा नहीं जा रहा है। कुछ दिनों पहले पाकिस्तान के पूर्व क्रिकेटर हसन रजा ने ICC और BCCI पर बेतुके इल्जाम लगाए थे (Hasan Raza's Accusations), उन्होंने कहा था कि ICC और BCCI द्वारा भारतीय गेंदबाजों को अलग गेंद दी जा रही है जिस से Seam और Swing ज़्यादा मिल रही है।
उन्होंने यह बात पाकिस्तान के एक चैनल पर कही थी। उनका यह बयान पिछले कुछ दिनों काफी चर्चा में रहा और कई क्रिकेटर और क्रिकेट एक्सपर्ट्स ने यह तक कहा कि ऐसा भला कोई बोल कैसे सकता है। हसन रजा के इस बयान पर पाकिस्तान के ही दिग्गज गेंदबाज वसीम अकरम ने तीखा तंज कसा हैं। 
Wasim Akram ने पाकिस्तान के चैनल A Sports पर बात करते हुए Hasan Raza के कमेंट पर कहा कि ऐसी बेतुकी बातें कहकर अपनी बेइज्जती के साथ दुनिया के सामने पाकिस्तान कीबेइज्जती न करें।

  वसीम अकरम ने कहा "आप अपना अपमान करवा रहे हैं लेकिन आप पूरी दुनिया के सामने हमारा अपमान क्यों कर रहे हैं? सबसे पहले स्टेडियम में अंपायर, रेफरी और कई अन्य लोग हैं और फिर तकनीक या कुछ भी गेंद को कम या ज्यादा कैसे स्विंग करा सकता है। भारतीय गेंदबाज सर्वश्रेष्ठ हैं दुनिया में और उनके पास skills है - यही कारण है कि वे दूसरों से बेहतर करते हैं"

