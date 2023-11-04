पूर्व पाकिस्तानी खिलाडी के बेहूदा बयान पर भड़के वसीम अकरम, कहा अपनी बेइज्जती...........

उन्होंने यह बात पाकिस्तान के एक चैनल पर कही थी। उनका यह बयान पिछले कुछ दिनों काफी चर्चा में रहा और कई क्रिकेटर और क्रिकेट एक्सपर्ट्स ने यह तक कहा कि ऐसा भला कोई बोल कैसे सकता है। हसन रजा के इस बयान पर पाकिस्तान के ही दिग्गज गेंदबाज वसीम अकरम ने तीखा तंज कसा हैं।
Narh is this for real? He realises everyone picks from the same box of balls after the toss hahaha if this isn’t satire i think there needs to be a full investigation into his mental health. https://t.co/U5JsfipEZZ— Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) November 3, 2023
Is it a serious cricket show? If not, please mention ‘satire’ ‘comedy’ in English somewhere. I mean…it might be written in Urdu already but unfortunately, I can’t read/understand it. https://t.co/BXnmCpgbXy— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 3, 2023
Legendary pacer @wasimakramlive comments on #HasanRaza's statement on Indian bowlers, being given different balls to bowl.#ASportsHD #ARYZAP #CWC23 #ThePavilion #ShoaibMalik #MoinKhan #FakhreAlam #MisbahulHaq #AskThePavilion pic.twitter.com/uJ9YU9V745— ASports (@asportstvpk) November 3, 2023