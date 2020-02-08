Delhi elections 2020 : अलका लांबा ने आप कार्यकर्ता को जड़ा थप्पड़, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

शनिवार, 8 फ़रवरी 2020 (11:53 IST)
alka lamba
नई दिल्ली। दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए अपना वोट देकर निकलीं कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार अलका लांबा ने पोलिंग बूथ के बाहर आम आदमी पार्टी के एक कार्यकर्ता को थप्पड़ जड़ दिया। हालांकि वह पीछे हटकर बच निकला।
 
बताया जा रहा है कि कार्यकर्ता ने अलका लांबा पर अभद्र टिप्पणी की थी। इससे नाराज होकर अलका लांबा ने उसे मारने के लिए हाथ उठाया। घटनास्थल पर मौजुद पुलिसकर्मियों ने तुरंत कार्रवाई करते हुए स्थिति को संभाला।
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि अलका लांबा दिल्ली की चांदनी चौक सीट से चुनाव मैदान मे हैं। यहां उनका मुकाबला भाजपा की सुमन गुप्ता और आम आदमी पार्टी के प्रहलाद सिंह साहनी से हैं। दिल्ली में आज 70 विधानसभा सीटों पर मतदान चल रहा है। 

