Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

Live Updates : 'ट्रैक्टर रैली' तो निकलेगी, किसान आउटर रिंग रोड पर निकालेंगे मार्च-राकेश टिकैत

webdunia
बुधवार, 20 जनवरी 2021 (14:08 IST)
नई दिल्ली। दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर 56वें दिन भी किसानों का प्रदर्शन जारी। 10वें दौर की बातचीत के लिए किसान विज्ञान भवन पहुंचे। किसान आंदोलन से जुड़ी हर जानकारी... 


02:08 PM, 20th Jan
-आउटर रिंग रोड पर ट्रैक्टर मार्च निकालेंगे किसान-राकेश टिकैत
-कहा- किसान शांतिूपर्ण तरीके से निकालेंगे ट्रैक्टर मार्च।

01:07 PM, 20th Jan
webdunia
-किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत ने कहा, दिल्ली में ट्रैक्टर मार्च होकर रहेगा।
-टिकैत ने कहा कि बैठक भी करेंगे, खेती भी करेंगे और आंदोलन भी करेंगे। 
-उन्होंने कहा कि ट्रेक्टर मार्च को कोई नहीं रोक सकता। शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से होगा मार्च।

01:02 PM, 20th Jan
-सुप्रीम कोर्ट में ट्रेक्टर रैली पर सुनवाई। 
-सीजेआई एसए बोबडे ने कहा, 'हमने पहले ही कह दिया है कि पुलिस चीजें तय करें। ट्रैक्टर रैली होगी या नहीं, ये पुलिस को तय करना है। हम कोई फैसला नहीं देने जा रहे। ये आपको तय करना है, क्योंकि आप अथॉरिटी हैं।'
-केंद्र सरकार की ओर से किसानों की इस ट्रैक्टर रैली के खिलाफ याचिका दायर की गई है।

12:00 PM, 20th Jan
-किसान संगठनों के नेता 26 जनवरी को ट्रैक्टर मार्च निकालने के मुद्दे पर दिल्ली पुलिस के शीर्ष अधिकारियों से मुलाकात करेंगे : किसान नेता कलवंत सिंह संधू।
-आंदोलन कर रहे किसान संगठनों ने कहा है कि ट्रैक्टर रैली के लिए उनकी तैयारियां चल रही है और प्रशासन को ‘शंतिपूर्ण मार्च’ की अनुमति देनी चाहिए।
-संयुक्त पुलिस आयुक्त (उत्तरी रेंज) एस एस यादव दिल्ली पुलिस से बैठक का समन्वय करेंगे।
-सूत्रों के मुताबिक हरियाणा और उत्तरप्रदेश के पुलिस अधिकारी भी बैठक में मौजूद रहेंगे।

11:32 AM, 20th Jan
-पुलिस से बातचीत के लिए विज्ञान भवन पहुंचे किसान नेता।
-भारतीय किसान यूनियन के नेता गुरनाम सिंह चढ़ूनी ने कहा, हमने उन्हें कहा है कि हम रिंग रोड पर किसान मार्च करेंगे। 
 

09:41 AM, 20th Jan
-सिंघु बॉर्डर पर बने अस्थायी गुरुद्वारे पर गुरु गोबिंदसिंह के प्रकाश पर्व पर प्रार्थना की गई।

09:37 AM, 20th Jan
webdunia
-नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शनकारी किसान संगठनों और सरकार के बीच दसवें दौर की वार्ता आज होगी।
-विज्ञान भवन में किसान संगठनों के साथ सरकार के मंत्रियों की वार्ता दोपहर दो बजे होगी। 
-दोनों ही पक्ष अपनी-अपनी बातों पर अड़े। सरकार कृषि कानून वापस लेने को तैयार नहीं, किसान भी कानून वापस नहीं लेने तक आंदोलन पर अड़े।

09:36 AM, 20th Jan
-सरकार के साथ दसवें दौर की वार्ता से पहले संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के सदस्यों में फूटती दिखाई दे रही है।
-एक बैठक में गुरनाम सिंह चढ़ूनी और शिवकुमार कक्का आपस में भिड़ गए।

09:36 AM, 20th Jan
webdunia
-किसानों की ट्रेक्टर रैली पर आज दोपहर 12 बजे से सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई।
-गणतंत्र दिवस पर राजपथ पर ट्रेक्टर रैली निकालना चाहते हैं किसान।
-दिल्ली पुलिस के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी तीसरी बार संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के साथ सुबह 11 बजे बैठक करेंगे।

09:35 AM, 20th Jan
-किसानों ने 23-24 जनवरी को किसान संसद का आयोजन करने का ऐलान किया है।
-यह आयोजन सिंघु बॉर्डर के पास गुरु तेग बहादुर मेमोरियल में किया जाएगा।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

पीएम मोदी ने यूपी के 6.1 लाख लोगों को दी 2,691 करोड़ की सौगात

प्रचलित

webdunia

फुल गारंटी! क्या आप कल्याण सट्‍टे का नंबर जानना चाहेंगे...

webdunia

सुरक्षा बलों को बड़ी कामयाबी, जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के 2 आतंकवादी गिरफ्तार

webdunia

चीन और WHO चाहते तो रोकी जा सकती थी तबाही, जांच टीम बोली- लापरवाही से गई लाखों लोगों की जान

webdunia

श्री बजरंग बाण का पाठ

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos