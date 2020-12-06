Select Your Language

कृषि राज्यमंत्री का बड़ा बयान, किसानों को भड़का रहे हैं विपक्षी दल, बहकावे में न आएं किसान

webdunia
रविवार, 6 दिसंबर 2020 (13:36 IST)
नई दिल्‍ली। दिल्‍ली बॉर्डर पर कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ आंदोलन कर रहे किसानों और सरकार के बीच 5 बैठकों के बाद भी सहमति नहीं बन पाई है। किसान आज 11वां दिन भी मैदान में डटे हुए हैं और 8 नवंबर को भारत बंद की तैयारी कर रहे हैं।
इस बीच कृषि राज्‍यमंत्री कैलाश चौधरी ने विपक्ष पर किसानों को भड़काने का आरोप लगाते हुए कहा ‍कि एमएसपी आगे जारी रहेगी, किसानों को किसी के झांसे में आने की जरूरत नहीं है। पीएम मोदी जो कहते हैं वो होता है। एमएसपी के बारे में लिख कर भी दे सकते हैं।

चौधरी ने कहा कि स्वामीनाथन आयोग में भी यही सिफारिश की गई है। कॉन्ट्रैक्ट फार्मिंग में किसान का हित है। ये कानून किसानों के हित में हैं। सरकार ने कहा है कि संशोधन की आवश्यक्ता होगी तो विचार करेंगे।

उन्‍होंने कहा कि विपक्ष किसानों को भड़काने का काम कर रहा है। कुछ राजनीतिक लोग आग में घी डालने का काम कर रहे हैं। इस बिल के माध्यम से किसानों को आजादी मिली है। उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे नहीं लगता कि खेतों में काम कर असली किसानों को इससे आपत्ति है।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि भारत बंद से देश का आर्थिक नुकसान होगा और मुझे यकीन है कि किसान देश में अशांति फैलाने वाला कोई कदम उठाएंगे।

महामारी के कारण 2030 तक एक अरब से ज्यादा लोग घोर गरीबी की ओर जा सकते हैं : संयुक्त राष्ट्र

