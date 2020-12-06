कृषि राज्यमंत्री का बड़ा बयान, किसानों को भड़का रहे हैं विपक्षी दल, बहकावे में न आएं किसान

उन्होंने कहा कि विपक्ष किसानों को भड़काने का काम कर रहा है। कुछ राजनीतिक लोग आग में घी डालने का काम कर रहे हैं। इस बिल के माध्यम से किसानों को आजादी मिली है। उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे नहीं लगता कि खेतों में काम कर असली किसानों को इससे आपत्ति है।
I have faith in PM Modi's leadership & farmers. I'm sure farmers will never make a decision that will cause unrest anywhere in the country. These laws have provided freedom to them. I don't think the real farmers, working in their farms, are bothered about it: MoS Agriculture https://t.co/pQnpzy8Uh9— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020