किसान आंदोलन पर यूएन ह्यूमन राइट्स का बड़ा बयान, सरकार और किसानों से की यह अपील...

शनिवार, 6 फ़रवरी 2021 (08:35 IST)
जिनेवा। संयुक्त राष्ट्र मानवाधिकार कार्यालय ने नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसानों के प्रति भारतीय प्राधिकारों से अधिकतम संयम बरतने की अपील की है। साथ ही, इस बात पर जोर दिया कि सभी के मानवाधिकारों के सम्मान में ‘न्यायसंगत समाधान’ तलाशना जरूरी है।
 
संयुक्त राष्ट्र मानवाधिकार उच्चायुक्त कार्यालय (ओएचसीएचआर) ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि शांतिपूर्ण एकत्र होने एवं अभिव्यक्ति के अधिकारों की 'ऑनलाइन एवं ऑफलाइन' हिफाजत की जानी चाहिए।
 
ओएचसीएचआर ने ट्वीट किया, 'भारत : हम प्राधिकारों एवं प्रदर्शनकारियों से किसान आंदोलन के प्रति अधिकतम संयम बरतने का आह्वान करते हैं। शांतिपूर्ण एकत्र होने एवं अभिव्यक्ति के अधिकार की दोनों, ऑनलाइन एवं ऑफलाइन, ही तरह से हिफाजत की जानी चाहिए। यह जरूरी है कि सभी के मानवाधिकारों की रक्षा करते हुए न्यायसंगत समाधान तलाशा जाए।'

