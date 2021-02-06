किसान आंदोलन पर यूएन ह्यूमन राइट्स का बड़ा बयान, सरकार और किसानों से की यह अपील...

ओएचसीएचआर ने ट्वीट किया, 'भारत : हम प्राधिकारों एवं प्रदर्शनकारियों से किसान आंदोलन के प्रति अधिकतम संयम बरतने का आह्वान करते हैं। शांतिपूर्ण एकत्र होने एवं अभिव्यक्ति के अधिकार की दोनों, ऑनलाइन एवं ऑफलाइन, ही तरह से हिफाजत की जानी चाहिए। यह जरूरी है कि सभी के मानवाधिकारों की रक्षा करते हुए न्यायसंगत समाधान तलाशा जाए।'
#India: We call on the authorities and protesters to exercise maximum restraint in ongoing #FarmersProtests. The rights to peaceful assembly & expression should be protected both offline & online. It's crucial to find equitable solutions with due respect to #HumanRights for all.— UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) February 5, 2021