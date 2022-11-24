जापानी खिलाड़ियों और दर्शकों ने साफ सफाई करके जीते दिल, वीडियो और फोटो हुआ वायरल

लॉकर रूम से निकलने के बाद कमरे में एक भी दाग नहीं छोड़ा और पूरा कमरा व्यवस्थित था। इसके अलावा उन्होंने एक थैंक्यू नोट भी लिखा।
This is how Japan left their dressing room after their historic win over Germany yesterday.— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 24, 2022
They also left behind 11 origami cranes, a symbol of honour pic.twitter.com/yze7pt76Oc
स्टेडियम में फैले सभी सामन को उन्होंने इकट्ठा करके अपने बैग में डाला ताकि स्टेडियम साफ रहे। हालांकि इससे पहले भी एक तटस्थ मैच में जापानी फैंस यह कर चुके हैं।
Tidying up after one of their greatest #FIFAWorldCup wins— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 24, 2022
Huge respect to these Japanese fans #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/RVwLwykPeq