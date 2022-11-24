Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

जापानी खिलाड़ियों और दर्शकों ने साफ सफाई करके जीते दिल, वीडियो और फोटो हुआ वायरल

गुरुवार, 24 नवंबर 2022 (15:03 IST)
जापानी खिलाड़ियों ने सिर्फ फीफा विश्वकप के दौरान मैदान के अंदर ही नहीं बल्कि बाहर भी अपने व्यवहार से दिल जीते।

जर्मनी पर अपने खेल से 0-1 से पीछे होने के बाद और सिर्फ 25 फीसदी गेंद अपने पास रखने के बावजूद अंतिम 20 मिनट में 2 गोल करने वाली जापान टीम के खिलाड़ियों ने स्वच्छता का संदेश दिया।
लॉकर रूम से निकलने के बाद कमरे में एक भी दाग नहीं छोड़ा और पूरा कमरा व्यवस्थित था। इसके अलावा उन्होंने एक थैंक्यू नोट भी लिखा।

जापानी खिलाड़ियों से आगे रहे जापनी दर्शक। अपनी टीम की जीत की खुशी ने उन्हें अपनी जिम्मेदारियों को निभाने से नहीं रोका।
स्टेडियम में फैले सभी सामन को उन्होंने इकट्ठा करके अपने बैग में डाला ताकि स्टेडियम साफ रहे। हालांकि इससे पहले भी एक तटस्थ मैच में जापानी फैंस यह कर चुके हैं।

