1966 के बाद विश्वकप में हैट्रिक लगाने वाले पहले खिलाड़ी बने एमबाप्पे, अकेले लड़े अर्जेंटीना से

सोमवार, 19 दिसंबर 2022 (17:24 IST)
लियोनेल मेस्सी का अधूरा सपना आखिरकार पूरा हुआ । अपने कैरियर का आखिरी तिलिस्म तोड़ने में कामयाब रहे इस महानायक के शानदार प्रदर्शन के दम पर अर्जेंटीना पेनल्टी शूटआउट में फ्रांस को 4-2 से हराकर 36 साल बाद विश्व चैम्पियन बना।मेस्सी के दो गोल और शूटआउट में तीसरे गोल की मदद से अर्जेंटीना ने काइलियान एमबाप्पे की हैट्रिक के बावजूद फ्रांस को हरा दिया। एमबाप्पे विश्व कप में 56 साल में हैट्रिक लगाने वाले पहले खिलाड़ी बने लेकिन खिताब बचा नहीं सके।

अर्जेंटीना की इस खिताबी जीत में तारीफ एमबाप्पे की भी करनी होगी जो भविष्य में अपने नाम कई उपलब्धियां जरूर दर्ज करेंगे। उनके तीन गोल ने एकतरफा दिख रहे इस फाइनल को जीवंत कर दिया। वह 1966 के बाद फाइनल में हैट्रिक लगाने वाले पहले खिलाड़ी बने लेकिन आज का दिन मेस्सी के नाम था।
webdunia

हर बार फ्रांस को मैच में वापस लाए एमबाप्पे

मैदान पर भारी तादाद में जमा दर्शकों और दुनिया भर में टीवी के सामने नजरें गड़ाये बैठे फुटबॉल प्रेमियों की सांसें रोक देने वाले रोमांचक मैच में पासा पल पल पलटता रहा । अर्जेंटीना ने 80वें मिनट तक मेस्सी (23वां मिनट) और एंजेल डि मारियो (36वां मिनट) के गोलों के दम पर 2 . 0 की बढत बना ली थी लेकिन एमबाप्पे ने 80वें और 81वें मिनट में दो गोल करके मैच को अतिरिक्त समय तक खिंच दिया।अतिरिक्त समय में मेस्सी ने 108वें मिनट में गोल दागा तो एमबाप्पे ने दस मिनट बाद फिर बराबरी करके मैच को पेनल्टी शूटआउट में खींच दिया। यही कारण रहा कि फाइनल मैच भले ही अर्जेंटीना जीती लेकिन दिल एमबाप्पे ने जीता। इस ही के साथ उनका नाम ट्विटर पर खासा वायरल हुआ।

एम्बापे ने मेसी को पछाड़कर जीता गोल्डन बूट

फीफा विश्व कप 2022 के फाइनल में अर्जेंटीना ने फ्रांस को हराकर खिताब जीत लिया लेकिन फ्रांस के युवा सनसनी कीलियन एम्बापे अर्जेंटीना के दिग्गज खिलाड़ी लियोनेल मेसी को पछाड़कर गोल्डन बूट हासिल करने में सफल रहे।
webdunia

एमबापे ने पूरे टूर्नामेंट के दौरान आठ गोल किये, जबकि मेसी ने सात गोल जमाकर सिल्वर बूट हासिल किया। एमबापे के हमवतन ओलिवियर जिरूड को चार गोल करने के लिये ब्रॉन्ज बूट दिया गया।एमबापे ने फाइनल में तीन गोल किये, हालांकि उनकी टीम को अर्जेंटीना के हाथों 3-3 (शूटआउट 4-2) से हार का सामना करना पड़ा। वह 64 वर्षों में गोल्डन बूट जीतने वाले पहले फ्रांसीसी खिलाड़ी हैं।

एमबापे 1974 के बाद से एक विश्व कप में छह से ज्यादा गोल करने वाले दूसरे खिलाड़ी भी हैं। इससे पहले ब्राजील के रोनाल्डो ने 2002 में आठ गोल किये थे।एम्बापे अब तक दो विश्व कपों में कुल 12 गोल कर चुके हैं और फ्रांस के जस्ट फॉनटेन (13) के रिकॉर्ड से केवल एक गोल दूर हैं।


