लाहौर में AUS vs ENG मैच में बजा भारतीय राष्ट्रगान, फैंस ने उड़ाई पाकिस्तान बोर्ड की खिल्ली [VIDEO]

webdunia

कृति शर्मा
, शनिवार, 22 फ़रवरी 2025 (18:07 IST)
Screen Grab

Indian National Anthem in Lahore ENG vs PAK : लाहौर के गद्दाफी स्टेडियम (Gaddafi Stadium) में खेले जा रहे एशेज प्रतिद्वंदी ऑस्ट्रेलिया और इंग्लैंड के मैच में पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड से एक बड़ी भूल हो गई जिसकी वजह से वे सोशल मीडिया पर बुरी तरह ट्रोल हो रहे हैं, दरसअल जब मैच के पहले दोनों टीमों के खिलाड़ी राष्ट्रगान के लिए खड़े हुए तब ऑस्ट्रेलिया का राष्ट्रगान ‘Advance Australia Fair’ चलाया जाना था लेकिन गलती से आयोजकों ने भारत का राष्ट्रगान 'जन-गण-मन' चला दिया।

हालांकि उन्हें कुछ सेकण्ड्स में अपनी गलती का अंदाजा लग गया था। यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर हर जगह वायरल हुआ और फैंस ने PCB को खूब ट्रोल किया।

ALSO READ: विराट को बोल दो...पाकिस्तान से हारेगा भारत, IIT BABA के वीडियो पर भड़के फैंस [WATCH]

X (पूर्व Twitter) पर फैंस का रिएक्शन 


आपको बता दें सुरक्षा कारणों की वजह से भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने टीम इंडिया को पाकिस्तान नहीं भेजा था। जब BCCI की तरफ से हाइब्रिड मॉडल (Hybrid Model) का प्रस्ताव रखा था तब PCB के अध्यक्ष मोहसिन नकवी (Mohsin Naqvi) पूरा टूर्नामेंट पाकिस्तान में ही करवाने की जिद्द पर अड़े हुए थे, और आखिरी में उन्होंने हाइब्रिड मॉडल का प्रताव इस शर्त पर स्वीकार किया था कि अगर भारत क्रिकेट खेलने पाकिस्तान नहीं आता तो पाकिस्तान के खिलाड़ी भी किसी टूर्नामेंट के लिए भारत नहीं जाएंगे और वे केवल हाइब्रिड मॉडल के तहत ही खेलेंगे, आखिरी में यह शर्त स्वीकारी गई और इस टूर्नामेंट में भारत अपने सारे मैच UAE में खेलेगा। 

webdunia


भारत: रोहित शर्मा (कप्तान), शुभमन गिल (उप कप्तान), विराट कोहली, श्रेयस अय्यर, केएल राहुल (विकेटकीपर), हार्दिक पंड्या, अक्षर पटेल, वाशिंगटन सुंदर, कुलदीप यादव, मोहम्मद शमी, अर्शदीप सिंह, हर्षित राणा, ऋषभ पंत (विकेटकीपर), रविंद्र जड़ेजा, वरुण चक्रवर्ती
 
पाकिस्तान: मोहम्मद रिजवान (कप्तान), सलमान अली आगा (उप कप्तान), बाबर आजम, इमाम उल हक, कामरान गुलाम, सऊद शकील, तैयब ताहिर, फहीम अशरफ, खुशदिल शाह, उस्मान खान, अबरार अहमद, हारिस रऊफ, मोहम्मद हसनैन, नसीम शाह, शाहीन शाह अफरीदी
 
मैच भारतीय समयानुसार दोपहर 2.30 बजे शुरू होगा।
 
ALSO READ: हमने दुबई में भारत को...हार के बाद भी वही अकड़, हरिस रऊफ ने दी इंडिया को यह चेतावनी

IND vs PAK : 2017 फाइनल का बदला लेने के लिए तैयार इंडिया, रिजवान के पट्ठों में भी भरा खूब जोश

