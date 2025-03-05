धर्म संग्रह | आरती चालीसा संग्रह | आरती संग्रह | आरती भजन | चालीसा संग्रह | आरती चालीसा मंत्र | श्री हनुमान चालीसा
देखे सम्पूर्ण आरती संग्रह, चालीसा संग्रह, आरती चालीसा वेबदुनिया के धर्म संग्रह में
बाबा खाटू श्याम जी का मेला कब लगेगा, इंदौर से कैसे जाएं इस धाम पर?
खाटूश्याम जी का जन्मोत्सव हर साल कार्तिक शुक्ल पक्ष की देवउठनी एकादशी को बड़ी धूमधाम से मनाया जाता है।
श्री हनुमान चालीसा
श्रीगुरु चरन सरोज रज, निज मनु मुकुरु सुधारि। बरनऊं रघुबर बिमल जसु, जो दायकु फल चारि।। बुद्धिहीन तनु जानिके, सुमिरौं पवन-कुमार। बल बुद्धि बिद्या देहु मोहिं, हरहु कलेस बिकार।।
सुंदरकाण्ड का पाठ
महर्षि वाल्मीकि द्वारा रचित रामायण पर आधारित महाकाव्य रामचरित मानस का पंचम सोपान है सुंदरकाण्ड। सुंदरकाण्ड में रामदूत, पवनपुत्र हनुमान का यशोगान किया गया है।
ऐसा शादी का बायोडाटा तैयार करें जो सबके मन को भाए |
अपनी पसंद का डिज़ाइन चुनें और 5 मिनट में बायोडाटा बनाकर डाउनलोड करें

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






राजनेताओं और पूर्व खिलाड़ियों समेत भारतीय टीम को सोशल मीडिया पर मिली ढेरों बधाइयां

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें INDvAUS

WD Sports Desk

, बुधवार, 5 मार्च 2025 (11:15 IST)
IND vs AUS Champions Trophy : आस्ट्रेलिया को हराकर चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी फाइनल में पहुंचने वाली भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम को सोशल मीडिया पर राजनेताओं और पूर्व खिलाड़ियों समेत जानी मानी हस्तियों ने बधाई दी। भारत ने दुबई में खेले गए सेमीफाइनल में विराट कोहली के 84 रन की मदद से आस्ट्रेलिया को चार विकेट से हराया।
 
सोशल मीडिया पर भारतीय टीम की तारीफ में किसने क्या कहा, उसकी झलक इस प्रकार है।
 
सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sachin Tendulkar) : टीम इंडिया का शानदार प्रदर्शन। मोहम्मद शमी ने शुरूआत की और हमारे बल्लेबाजों ने संयम के साथ लक्ष्य का पीछा किया। विराट कोहली की शानदार पारी। फाइनल के लिये शुभकामना।

युवराज सिंह (Yuvraj Singh) : फाइनल में पहुंच गए। मोहम्मद शमी की अगुवाई में गेंदबाजों का शानदार प्रदर्शन । विराट कोहली और श्रेयस अय्यर की बेहतरीन साझेदारी और आखिर में केएल राहुल और हार्दिेक पंड्या ने जीत तक पहुंचाया। खिताब से एक कदम दूर।

खेलमंत्री मनसुख मांडविया (Mansukh Mandaviya) : ‘अनस्टॉपेबल ’ टीम इंडिया। चैम्पियंस ट्रॉफी खिताब की ओर एक और कदम। ट्रॉफी लेकर लौटिए।

वीवीएस लक्ष्मण (VVS Laxman) : बधाई टीम इंडिया। शानदार टीमवर्क का अद्भुत प्रदर्शन। खिताब से एक कदम दूर। फाइनल के लिए शुभकामना।

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy में 25 साल बाद भारत ने हराया ऑस्ट्रेलिया को, लगातार तीसरी बार पहुंचा फाइनल में

ICC चेयरमैन जय शाह (Jay Shah) : चैम्पियंस ट्रॉफी फाइनल में पहुंचने पर टीम इंडिया को बधाई। फाइनल नौ मार्च को दुबई में होगा। एक बेहतरीन प्रतिद्वंद्वी के खिलाफ शानदार टीम प्रदर्शन।


रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह (Rajnath Singh) : भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम को आस्ट्रेलिया पर चैम्पियंस ट्रॉफी सेमीफाइनल में जीत की बधाई। टीमवर्क, दृढता और मजबूती का शानदार परिचय। पूरा देश इस जीत से हर्षित है।

केंद्रीय मंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) : एक और ‘विराट’ विजय। आस्ट्रेलिया के विरूद्ध भारत की शानदार विजय की सभी देशवासियों को बहुत बहुत बधाई । इस अविस्मरणीय जीत के लिये पूरी भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम का अभिनंदन। फाइनल के लिये हार्दिक शुभकामनायें।

राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) : टीम इंडिया की एक और जबर्दस्त जीत। कौशल, प्रतिबद्धता और टीमवर्क का शानदार प्रदर्शन । रोहित की उम्दा कप्तानी और विराट की चिर परिचित बल्लेबाजी। पूरे देश को इस अद्भुत उपलब्धि पर गर्व है। खिताब से एक जीत दूर।


हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

6 गेंदबाज भी चाहिए थे और 8 नंबर तक बल्लेबाजी भी, विजयरथ पर सवार रोहित ने कहा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धर्म
Shorts
फोटो
वीडियो