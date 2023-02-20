Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

T20 World Cup में भारत ने टॉस जीतकर आयरलैंड के खिलाफ चुनी बल्लेबाजी

सोमवार, 20 फ़रवरी 2023 (18:09 IST)
भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम की कप्तान हरमनप्रीत कौर ने आयरलैंड के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी चुनी। भारत के सामने भले ही आयरलैंड की टीम हो लेकिन यह करो या मरो का मुकाबला है, इस मैच में कोई उलटफेर भारत को टी-20 विश्वकप से बाहर कर सकता है। यही कारण है कि भारतीय कप्तान ने पहले बल्लेबाजी कर आयरिश गेंदबाजों पर दबाव डालना बेहतर समझा। भारत की एकादश में कोी बदलाव नहीं है।

हरमनप्रीत ने टॉस के बाद कहा, “हम पहले बल्लेबाजी करने जा रहे हैं। सख्त और सूखी सतह दिखती है। हममें से कई लोगों ने इतने रन नहीं बनाये हैं, हमें खुलकर खेलने की जरूरत है। राधा (यादव) की जगह देविका (वैद्या) खेल रही है। यह (150 टी20 मैच खेलना) बहुत मायने रखता है, मुझे अपने साथियों से एक भावनात्मक संदेश मिला है। बीसीसीआई और आईसीसी की बदौलत हम इतने सारे मैच खेल सके हैं।”
 
आयरलैंड की कप्तान लौरा डेलानी ने कहा, “हमें अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन करना होगा। योजनाओं पर टिके रहने की जरूरत है। इस मैच में शायद भारत पर दबाव है। खिलाड़ियों ने अपनी झलक दिखा दी है कि वे इस चरण में क्या करने में सक्षम हैं। आज के मैच में जॉर्जीना डेम्पसे की जगह जेन मैगुइरे ने ली है।
 

भारतीय एकादश : स्मृति मंधाना, शेफाली वर्मा, जेमिमा रोड्रिग्स, हरमनप्रीत कौर (कप्तान), ऋचा घोष (विकेटकीपर), देविका वैद्या, दीप्ति शर्मा, पूजा वस्त्राकर, शिखा पांडे, राजेश्वरी गायकवाड़, रेणुका ठाकुर सिंह।
आयरलैंड एकादश : एमी हंटर, गेबी लुईस, ओर्ला प्रेंडरगैस्ट, आइमर रिचर्डसन, लुईस लिटिल, लॉरा डेलनी (कप्तान), अर्लीन केली, मैरी वाल्ड्रॉन (विकेटकीपर), लिआह पॉल, कारा मरे, जॉर्जीना डेम्पसे।

