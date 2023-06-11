10 साल हो गए ICC Trophy जीते हुए, फैंस ने याद किया 2013 का साल

- Manmohan Singh was our PM

- Petrol Price was around 70₹

- We Used to pay 255₹ for 1GB data

- Smith had 4 test Centuries

- Shubman Gill was 14 years Old

- Mumbai Indians was having 1 Trophy

- Dhoni was Still an Active Test Cricketer pic.twitter.com/S1zgBCPiPE