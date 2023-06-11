पहली बार अपनी कप्तानी में रोहित शर्मा हारे खिताबी मुकाबला, फैंस ने उठाए कप्तानी पर सवाल

It's time to remove lazy, unfit, clueless Rohit Sharma from captaincy and make Hardik India's ODI Captain. The only way india can win ICC trophy pic.twitter.com/MldvytsBhx— leisha (@katyxkohli17) June 11, 2023
Can't handle Captaincy
Can't Bat
Can't field
Can't stay fit
Use less player
Rohit Sharma The biggest Choker of cricket.
Sack Rohit From captaincy if you want to win 2023 ODI WC. pic.twitter.com/YAJdFAzQdU— Pankaj Msdian (@HonestMSDian) June 11, 2023
This guy did better captaincy with Washington Sundar, Natrajan,Thakur ! against same Aus ! pic.twitter.com/VWwah91oJn
— Dr Rajkumar (@I_Raj13) June 7, 2023
Rohit Sharma after becoming full time captain :
- Lost the 5th Test in ENG.
- Couldn't qualify into Asia Cup final.
- Lost in the Semi-final of T20 WC.
- Losing WTC final Now
Rohit Sharma is biggest Choker time too SACK From Captaincy pic.twitter.com/zJbygB3qVI
— Priyanshu (@PriyanshuVK18K) June 11, 2023
Indian team under Rohit captaincy
- Lost to Pakistan
- Group Stage Exit in Asia cup
- Got humiliated at T20 World Cup
- LOST ODI Series against Australia
- Lost ODI Series In Bangladesh
- Lost WTC final now
It's high time we sack this guy, Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/grUlHK73H6
— SAVAGE (@Freakvillliers) June 11, 2023
Rohit Sharma's captaincy has been poor and clueless in finals. He already lost 3 major tournaments in a short period of time. Sadly, I don't see india winning ODI WC under him.
- Justin Langer pic.twitter.com/TqedkbbafF— ` (@RiseofKohli) June 11, 2023
Can’t wait to see motus captaincy masterclass today toopic.twitter.com/AbOPzlfGwh
— Kohlified. (@123perthclassic) June 8, 2023