Live Updates : अफगानिस्तान से लौटे भारतीय राजदूत ने कहा, काबुल में तालिबान का पूरी तरह कब्जा

-तालिबान ने रविवार को काबुल के बाहर स्थित उस आखिरी बड़े शहर पर कब्जा कर लिया, जिस पर अफगान सरकार का नियंत्रण था और इसी के साथ अफगानिस्तान की राजधानी पूर्व से पूरी तरह कट गई। तालिबान ने मजार-ए-शरीफ और जलालाबाद पर कब्जे के बाद काबुल की ओर बढ़ना शुरू कर दिया था।
Discussed latest developments in Afghanistan with @SecBlinken. Underlined the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul. Deeply appreciate the American efforts underway in this regard.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 16, 2021