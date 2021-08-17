Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Live Updates : अफगानिस्तान से लौटे भारतीय राजदूत ने कहा, काबुल में तालिबान का पूरी तरह कब्जा

webdunia
मंगलवार, 17 अगस्त 2021 (11:30 IST)
काबुल। अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान के कब्जे के बाद से अफगानिस्तान में अफरा तफरी का माहौल। काबुल एयरपोर्ट से भारतीय वायुसेना के विमान C-17 से 130 से ज्यादा भारतीयों को लेकर उड़ान भरी। अफगानिस्तान से जुड़ी हर जानकारी... 


12:49 PM, 17th Aug
-भारतीय राजदूत आर टंडन ने कहा- काबुल में तालिबान का पूरी तरह कब्जा।
-सभी भारतीयों को जल्द से जल्द निकालने की कोशिश जारी। 
-अफगानिस्तान के हालात पर सरकार की नजर।

12:13 PM, 17th Aug
-अमेरिका के विदेश मंत्री एंटनी ब्लिंकन ने पाकिस्तान के विदेश मंत्री शाह महमूद कुरैशी से काबुल पर तालिबान के पुन: कब्जे के बाद युद्धग्रस्त अफगानिस्तान में पैदा हुई अराजकता और तेजी से बदलते हालात पर सोमवार को बातचीत की।
-इस दौरान पाकिस्तान ने अफगानिस्तान में समावेशी राजनीतिक समाधान की महत्ता पर बल दिया

11:29 AM, 17th Aug
-काबुल से 150 भारतीयों को लेकर जामनगर पहुंचा एयरफोर्स का C-17 विमान।
-अफगानिस्तान में भारत के राजदूत आर टंडन भी भारत लौटे।

10:49 AM, 17th Aug
-विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता अरिंदम बागची ने बताया कि यह फैसला किया गया है कि काबुल में भारत के राजदूत और उनके भारतीय कर्मियों को मौजूदा हालात के मद्देनजर तत्काल देश वापस लाया जाएगा।
-अफगानिस्तान में भारतीयों की पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी से मदद की गुहार
-कहा-अमेरिका सिर्फ अपने लोगों की मदद कर रहा है।
-MEA ने जारी किया हेल्पलाइन नंबर +919717785379
-अफगानिस्तान में फंसे भारतीय मदद के लिए [email protected] पर ईमेल भी कर सकते हैं।

09:29 AM, 17th Aug
-विदेश मंत्री एस.जयशंकर और अमेरिका के विदेश मंत्री ने की अफगानिस्तान को लेकर बातचीत।
-अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता नेड प्राइस ने बताया कि दोनों शीर्ष राजनयिकों ने अफगानिस्तान संबंधी हालात पर चर्चा की।
-जयशंकर ने ट्वीट किया, '(अमेरिका के विदेश मंत्री) ब्लिंकन के साथ अफगानिस्तान में हालिया घटनाक्रमों पर चर्चा की। हमने काबुल में हवाईअड्डा संचालन बहाल करने की अत्यधिक आवश्यकता पर बल दिया। हम इस संबंध में अमेरिकी प्रयासों की बहुत सराहना करते हैं।'
-तालिबान ने रविवार को काबुल के बाहर स्थित उस आखिरी बड़े शहर पर कब्जा कर लिया, जिस पर अफगान सरकार का नियंत्रण था और इसी के साथ अफगानिस्तान की राजधानी पूर्व से पूरी तरह कट गई। तालिबान ने मजार-ए-शरीफ और जलालाबाद पर कब्जे के बाद काबुल की ओर बढ़ना शुरू कर दिया था।

09:17 AM, 17th Aug
-अफगानिस्तान में बिगड़ते हालात के बीच रूस ने किया तालिबान का समर्थन।
-रूस ने कहा है कि तालिबानी शासन में काबुल की स्थिति गनी की तुलना में बेहतर रहेगी।
-अफगानिस्तान में रूस के राजदूत दिमित्री जिरनोव ने तालिबान की प्रशंसा करते हुए कहा कि कट्टरपंथी इस्लामी समूह तालिबान ने पहले 24 घंटों में काबुल को गनी के शासन की तुलना में अधिक सुरक्षित बना दिया है।
-स्थिति शांतिपूर्ण और अच्छी है और शहर में सब कुछ शांत हो गया है।

08:34 AM, 17th Aug
webdunia
-काबुल एयरपोर्ट से रवाना हुआ एयरफोर्स का c-17 विमान, 130 से ज्यादा भारतीय सवार
-विमान के आज दोपहर तक भारत पहुंचने की उम्मीद।

08:33 AM, 17th Aug
webdunia
-अफगानिस्तान पर तालिबान के कब्जे के बाद अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन अफगानिस्तान के राष्ट्रपति अशरफ गनी के देश छोड़कर भागने के फैसले से खासे नाराज हैं।
-उन्होंने कहा कि अफगानिस्तान में संकट समय वहां के राष्ट्रपति अशरफ गनी ने कोई फैसला क्यों नहीं लिया, वह क्यों देश छोड़कर भाग गए, यह सवाल उनसे पूछा जाना चाहिए।
-बाइडन बोले-सही था सैनिकों को हटाने का फैसला

08:32 AM, 17th Aug
-फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति एमेनुअल मैक्रों ने वादा किया कि फ्रांस उन अफगान नागरिकों को तालिबान के बीच अकेला नहीं छोड़ेगा, जिन्होंने उसके लिए काम किया है। इन लोगों में अनुवादक, रसोई कर्मचारी, कलाकार, कार्यकर्ता और अन्य शामिल हैं।

