अमरुल्ला सालेह ने तालिबान को दी खुली चुनौती, खुद को घोषित किया अफगानिस्तान का कार्यवाहक राष्ट्रपति

उन्होंने तालिबान को खुली चुनौती देते हुए कहा कि मैं अभी देश में ही हूं। पंजशीर का इलाका अभी तालिबान के कब्जे में नहीं आया है। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं देश के सभी नेताओं से सलाह ले रहा हूं।
Clarity: As per d constitution of Afg, in absence, escape, resignation or death of the President the FVP becomes the caretaker President. I am currently inside my country & am the legitimate care taker President. Am reaching out to all leaders to secure their support & consensus.— Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 17, 2021