अमरुल्ला सालेह ने तालिबान को दी खुली चुनौती, खुद को घोषित किया अफगानिस्तान का कार्यवाहक राष्ट्रपति

webdunia
मंगलवार, 17 अगस्त 2021 (20:26 IST)
काबुल। अमरुल्ला सालेह ने खुद को अफगानिस्तान का कार्यवाहक राष्ट्रपति घोषित किया। सालेह ने कहा देश को कभी तालिबान का बंधक नहीं बनने देंगे।
उन्होंने तालिबान को खुली चुनौती देते हुए कहा कि मैं अभी देश में ही हूं। पंजशीर का इलाका अभी तालिबान के कब्जे में नहीं आया है। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं देश के सभी नेताओं से सलाह ले रहा हूं।
ALSO READ: तालिबान को मिला अमेरिका के भारी-भरकम निवेश का फायदा!ALSO READ: अफगानिस्तान संकट पर PM मोदी की बड़ी बैठक, गृह मंत्री शाह, रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह के साथ NSA डोभाल भी मौजूद
इसी बीच तालिबान कल सरकार बनाने दावा पेश कर सकता है। तालिबानी नेता मुल्ला बरादर दोहा से कंधार पहुंच चुका है। 

