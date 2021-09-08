Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

बाइडन का बड़ा बयान, समझ नहीं पा रहे हैं चीन और पाकिस्तान, तालिबान के साथ उन्हें क्या करना है?

बुधवार, 8 सितम्बर 2021 (09:42 IST)
वाशिंगटन। अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन ने मंगलवार को कहा कि चीन, पाकिस्तान, रूस और ईरान यह समझ नहीं पा रहे हैं कि तालिबान के साथ उन्हें क्या करना है?
 
तालिबान के अपनी अंतरिम सरकार के ब्योरे की घोषणा के कुछ समय बाद बाइडन ने कहा कि तालिबान के साथ चीन की वास्तविक समस्या है। मुझे यकीन है कि वे तालिबान के साथ कुछ हल निकालने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। ऐसा ही पाकिस्तान, रूस, ईरान भी कर रहे हैं।
 
तालिबान द्वारा काबुल में अपनी नयी अंतरिम सरकार के गठन की घोषणा पर एक सवाल के जवाब में उन्होंने कहा कि वे सभी (चीन, पाकिस्तान, रूस और ईरान) समझ नहीं पा रहे हैं कि अब वे क्या करें। तो देखते हैं कि आगे क्या होता है। यह देखना दिलचस्प होगा कि क्या होता है।
 
इस बीच, संयुक्त राष्ट्र में अमेरिका की राजदूत रह चुकीं निक्की हेली ने एक ऑनलाइन याचिका शुरू की जिसमें अमेरिका की सरकार से अफगानिस्तान की तालिबान सरकार को मान्यता नहीं देने का अनुरोध किया गया है। हेली ने कहा कि यह कहना जरूरी है कि इस प्रशासन के तहत अमेरिका को तालिबान को अफगानिस्तान की वैध सरकार के रूप में मान्यता नहीं देनी चाहिए।
 
एक अन्य ट्वीट में उन्होंने कहा कि तालिबान के नियंत्रण में अफगानिस्तान का नया गृह मंत्री एफबीआई की वांछित सूची में शामिल एक आतंकवादी है।
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि तालिबान ने मंगलवार को मुल्ला मोहम्मद हसन अखुंद के नेतृत्व वाली एक अंतरिम सरकार की घोषणा की, जिसमें प्रमुख पदों पर विद्रोही समूह के कई कट्टर सदस्यों को नियुक्त किया जाना है। इसमें गृह मंत्री के रूप में सिराजुद्दीन हक्कानी का नाम भी शामिल है, जो आतंकवादी संगठन हक्कानी नेटवर्क से ताल्लुक रखता है और उसका नाम वैश्विक आतंकवादियों की सूची में शामिल है।

