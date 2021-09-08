बाइडन का बड़ा बयान, समझ नहीं पा रहे हैं चीन और पाकिस्तान, तालिबान के साथ उन्हें क्या करना है?

I can't believe this is even necessary to say, but under this administration, it is: America must not recognize the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan.— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) September 7, 2021
उल्लेखनीय है कि तालिबान ने मंगलवार को मुल्ला मोहम्मद हसन अखुंद के नेतृत्व वाली एक अंतरिम सरकार की घोषणा की, जिसमें प्रमुख पदों पर विद्रोही समूह के कई कट्टर सदस्यों को नियुक्त किया जाना है। इसमें गृह मंत्री के रूप में सिराजुद्दीन हक्कानी का नाम भी शामिल है, जो आतंकवादी संगठन हक्कानी नेटवर्क से ताल्लुक रखता है और उसका नाम वैश्विक आतंकवादियों की सूची में शामिल है।
Under Taliban control, Afghanistan's new Minister of Interior is a terrorist on the FBI's Most Wanted list.