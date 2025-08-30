Dharma Sangrah

ट्रंप को अमेरिकी अदालत से बड़ा झटका, फैसले के बाद टैरिफ पर क्या बोले अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति?

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

वॉशिंगटन , शनिवार, 30 अगस्त 2025 (07:46 IST)
Trump Tariff : अमेरिका की एक अपील अदालत ने शुक्रवार को राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को बड़ा झटका देते हुए अधिकांश टैरिफ को गैरकानूनी करार दिया। अदालत का यह फैसला उस नीति को बड़ा झटका है, जिसमें ट्रंप ने टैरिफ को अपनी अंतरराष्ट्रीय आर्थिक रणनीति का अहम हथियार बनाया था। ALSO READ: अमेरिकी टैरिफ के सामने नहीं झुकेगा भारत, केंद्रीय मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने कही बड़ी बात
 
अदालत ने अपने आदेश में कहा कि कानून राष्ट्रपति को राष्ट्रीय आपातकाल के समय कई तरह की कार्रवाई की अनुमति देता है, लेकिन इनमें टैरिफ, शुल्क या इसी तरह की कोई कार्रवाई करने या कर लगाने जैसी शक्ति स्पष्ट रूप से शामिल नहीं है। हालांकि कोर्ट ने अपने फैसले में कहा है कि ये टैरिफ 14 अक्टूबर तक लागू रहेंगे, ताकि ट्रंप प्रशासन के पास अमेरिकी सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अपील करने का समय रहे।
 
अपील अदालत के फैसले के बाद, अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने ट्रुथ सोशल पर एक पोस्ट में लिखा, 'सभी टैरिफ अभी भी लागू हैं! आज एक बेहद पक्षपाती अपील अदालत ने गलती से कहा कि हमारे टैरिफ हटा दिए जाने चाहिए, लेकिन वे जानते हैं कि अंत में जीत अमेरिका की ही होगी। 
 
उन्होंने कहा कि अगर ये टैरिफ कभी हट भी गए तो यह देश के लिए एक बड़ी आपदा होगी। अमेरिका अब और भारी व्यापार घाटे और दूसरे देशों, चाहे वे दोस्त हों या दुश्मन की तरफ से लगाए गए अनुचित टैरिफ और अन्य व्यापार बाधाओं को बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगा। इससे हमारे उत्पादक, किसान और बाकी सभी कमजोर होते हैं। 
 
गौरतलब है कि राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप ने अलग-अलग देशों पर एक फरवरी से टैरिफ लगाया था। हालांकि, बाद में टैरिफ वसूलने की तारीखें आगे भी बढ़ाई गईं और कुछ देशों को छूट भी दी गई। 2 अप्रैल को राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप रेसिप्रोकल टैरिफ की दरों का एलान किया था। 
