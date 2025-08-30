अपील अदालत के फैसले के बाद, अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने ट्रुथ सोशल पर एक पोस्ट में लिखा, 'सभी टैरिफ अभी भी लागू हैं! आज एक बेहद पक्षपाती अपील अदालत ने गलती से कहा कि हमारे टैरिफ हटा दिए जाने चाहिए, लेकिन वे जानते हैं कि अंत में जीत अमेरिका की ही होगी।
ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT! Today a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end. If these Tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the Country. It would make…— Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) August 29, 2025