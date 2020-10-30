Select Your Language

भूकंप के भीषण झटके से हिला तुर्की, 4 की मौत, 100 से ज्यादा घायल, इमारतें जमींदोज

शुक्रवार, 30 अक्टूबर 2020 (20:16 IST)
कोरोना संकट के साथ-साथ प्राकृतिक आपदा भूकंप से जूझ रही दुनिया सकते में है। आए दिन हर देश में अलग-अलग स्थानों से भूकंप आने की खबरें आ रही हैं।

तुर्की और ग्रीस में भूकंप के तेज झटके महसूस किए गए हैं। अमेरिका के भू-गर्भ सर्वेक्षण के मुताबिक भूकंप की तीव्रता 7.0 थी।

खबरों के मुताबिक भूकंप से 4 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 100 से अधिक लोग घायल हो गए। तुर्की के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने कहा कि दुर्भाग्य से इज़मिर में भूकंप से हमारे 4 नागरिकों की मौत हो गई।

भूकंप से कुल 120 लोग प्रभावित हुए हैं। एंबुलेंस और हेलीकॉप्टर की मदद ली जा रही है। तुर्की के आपदा और आपात प्रबंधन विभाग ने कहा कि भूकंप का केन्द्र एजियन सागर में 16.5 किलोमीटर नीचे था।
ALSO READ: बार-बार भूकंप : पृथ्वी मनुष्य से खुश नहीं है!
इमारतें हुईं जमींदोज : पश्चिमी तुकी के इजमिर शहर में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए और इसकी वजह से इमारतों और अन्य भवनों को काफी नुकसान पहुंचा है।

शहर के महापौर कार्यालय प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि भूकंप के झटके इजमिर शहर में महसूस किए गए। सरकारी प्रसारक एनटीवी ने बताया कि हमें बुका, बेराक्ली और बोरनोवा जिले में अनेक इमारतों को नुकसान होने की जानकारी मिली है।

