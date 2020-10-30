भूकंप के भीषण झटके से हिला तुर्की, 4 की मौत, 100 से ज्यादा घायल, इमारतें जमींदोज

खबरों के मुताबिक भूकंप से 4 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 100 से अधिक लोग घायल हो गए। तुर्की के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने कहा कि दुर्भाग्य से इज़मिर में भूकंप से हमारे 4 नागरिकों की मौत हो गई।
Dramatic footage of the moment a building collapses in #Izmir. There are reports of a minor tsunami and flooding in Seferihisar. No casualties reported yet, but the fear is there, as the mayor said around 20 buildings reportedly collapsed#quake #turkey pic.twitter.com/rhMLkvdnx9— Selin Girit (@selingirit) October 30, 2020
भूकंप से कुल 120 लोग प्रभावित हुए हैं। एंबुलेंस और हेलीकॉप्टर की मदद ली जा रही है। तुर्की के आपदा और आपात प्रबंधन विभाग ने कहा कि भूकंप का केन्द्र एजियन सागर में 16.5 किलोमीटर नीचे था।
Gempa berkekuatan 7 magnitudo mengguncang Turki Jumat (30/10) sore. Pusat gempa berada di antara pantai Turki dan pulau Samos atau tepatnya di kawasan Laut Aegea dengan kedalaman 16,5 kilometer.— Asumsi (@asumsico) October 30, 2020
Gempa juga dirasakan di Yunani bagian timur dan Ibu Kota Athena.
Foto: AJ+ pic.twitter.com/3VTAIpQspF