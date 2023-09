खालिस्तानी आतंकी पन्नू की धमकी पर एक्शन में हिंदू संगठन, कनाडा सरकार को लिखा पत्र

With the support of over a million Canadian Hindus, we earnestly beseech PM @JustinTrudeau and @NDP Leader @theJagmeetSingh to recognize Mr. Pannu’s threat as a hate crime. We anticipate that Canadian authorities will take decisive action to address this matter. https://t.co/EYbkcLsYzA pic.twitter.com/6tYZXXmxhZ