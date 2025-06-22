ईरानी विदेश मंत्रालय का दावा, अमेरिका ने छेड़ा खतरनाक युद्ध

ईरानी विदेश मंत्रालय ने कहा कि ईरान को पूरा अधिकार है कि वह अमेरिकी सैन्य हमले और इस दुष्ट शासन द्वारा किए गए अपराधों का पूरी ताकत से मुकाबला करे और अपनी सुरक्षा और देश के हितों की रक्षा करे।
Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of #Iran concerning the #UnitedStates military aggression against Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities— Foreign Ministry, Islamic Republic of Iran (@IRIMFA_EN) June 22, 2025
بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم
क्या बोले थे ट्रंप : परमाणु केंद्रों पर हमले के बाद अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप ने राष्ट्र के नाम संदेश में कहा था कि ईरान के 3 परमाणु ठिकाने बर्बाद किए। जो हमने रात में किया कोई नहीं कर सकता था। अब शांति का समय है। मैंने कोशिश की कि युद्ध ना हो। लेकिन बाद में हमला करना पड़ा। ये कार्रवाई युद्ध रोकने के लिए की। अगर ईरान अब भी नहीं रुका तो और हमले करने होगे।
The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations.— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 22, 2025
