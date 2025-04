Blue Origin ने रचा इतिहास, पॉप स्टार कैटी पेरी समेत 6 महिलाएं अंतरिक्ष की सैर कर वापस लौटीं

We just completed our 11th human spaceflight and the 31st flight of the New Shepard program. The astronaut crew included Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyễn, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sánchez.



To date, New Shepard has flown 58 people to space. Read more:… pic.twitter.com/Qglt1p1Wc2