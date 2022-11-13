अमेरिका में विमान हादसा, विंटेज एयर शो में 2 विमानों की टक्कर, 6 की मौत

⚠️ GRAPHIC VIDEO: A mid-air collision involving two planes near the Dallas Executive Airport, today. The accident took place during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow at 1:25 p.m., according to Dallas Fire-Rescue. A @FOX4 viewer took this video. @FOX4 is working for more details. pic.twitter.com/jdA6Cpb9Ot— David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) November 12, 2022
The videos are heartbreaking. Please, say a prayer for the souls who took to the sky to entertain and educate our families today.— Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) November 12, 2022