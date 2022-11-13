Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

अमेरिका में विमान हादसा, विंटेज एयर शो में 2 विमानों की टक्कर, 6 की मौत

रविवार, 13 नवंबर 2022 (08:20 IST)
डलास। अमेरिका के डलास में शनिवार को एक विंटेज एयर शो में 2 विमानों की आपस में टक्कर हो गई। इस भीषण आग में दोनों विमानों में सवार पायलेटों समेत 6 लोगों की मौत हो गई। दोनों विमान विंग्स ओवर डलास एयर शो में हिस्सा ले रहे थे जिसे द्वितीय विश्व युद्ध एयर शो भी कहा जाता है।

बताया जा रहा है कि इनमें से एक विमान बोइंग बी-17 फ्लाइंग फोर्ट्रेस था। इस युद्ध विमान ने द्वितीय विश्व युद्ध के दौरान जर्मनी के खिलाफ युद्ध जीतने में निर्णायक भूमिका निभाई थी। दूसरा विमान P63 किंग कोबरा बताया जा रहा है। 
 
सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट किए गए वीडियो में दिखाई दे रहा है कि टक्कर के बाद एक विमान के कई टुकड़े हो गए और वह जमीन पर गिर गया। इसके बाद विमान में आग लग गई और उससे धुंए का गुबार उठने लगा।
डलास के मेयर एरिक जॉनसन ने घटना को एक दर्दनाक त्रासदी बताया है। एक ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा कि घटना का वीडियो दिल तोड़ने वाला है। लोगों का मनोरंजन करने और उन्हें विश्व युद्ध के बारे में और जानकारी देने की कोशिश करने के लिए उड़ान भरने वाले उन लोगों के लिए प्रार्थना करता हूं जो इस हादसे का शिकार हुए।
 
अमेरिका की फेडेलर एविएशन एटमिनिस्ट्रेशन ने हादसे की जांच के आदेश दे दिए हैं।
