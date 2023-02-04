Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

बिल गेट्स ने बनाई रोटियां, घी लगाकर खाई, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ वीडियो

शनिवार, 4 फ़रवरी 2023 (11:01 IST)
दिग्गज आईटी कंपनी माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के संस्थापक और अरबपति बिल गेट्स का रोटी बनाते हुए वीडियो इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है। वीडियो में दिखाई दे रहा है कि बिल गेट्स चम्मच से आटे गूंथते हैं, फिर रोटियां बेलते हैं और फिर इसे को घी के साथ चटकारे लेकर खाते हैं।
 
ईटन बर्नथ ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि बिल गेट्स और मैंने साथ में भारतीय रोटी बनाकर खूब मस्ती की। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं अभी बिहार से वापस आया हूं, जहां मैं किसानों से मिला। मैं उनको धन्यवाद देना चाहता हूं और 'दीदी की रसोई' कैंटीन की महिलाओं को भी, जिनकी बदौलत मैं रोटी बनाने में माहिर हो सका हूं।
 
बर्नथ माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के संस्थापक बिल गेट्स का परिचय करवाते हैं। फिर वह गेट्स को नई डिश यानी भारतीय रोटी के बारे में बताते हैं। इसके बाद गेट्स कहते हैं कि वह वह लंबे समय के बाद खाना बना रहे हैं। उन्होंने रोटी अंडे के आकार की बनाई थी, जिसके बाद बर्नथ गेट्स को बताते हैं कि रोटी गोल बेली जाती है।
 
बिल गेट्स ने भारतीय रोटी की तारीफ भी की। उन्होंने कहा कि यह बहुत अच्छी है। बहुत स्वादिष्ट।

