Festival Posters

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






रूस यूक्रेन युद्ध के बीच जेलेंस्की का बड़ा फैसला, यूलिया को बनाया नया प्रधानमंत्री

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें Yulia Svyrydenko with zelenskyy

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, गुरुवार, 17 जुलाई 2025 (15:47 IST)
Ukraine new PM : यूक्रेन की वित्त मंत्री और अमेरिका के साथ खनिज समझौते में मुख्य प्रमुख वार्ताकार, यूलिया स्विरीडेंको को देश का नया प्रधानमंत्री नियुक्त किया गया है। वह वर्ष 2022 में रूस के आक्रमण के बाद देश की सरकार की पहली नई प्रमुख हैं।
 
39 वर्षीय स्विरीडेंको को डेनिस श्म्यहल की जगह यह जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। स्विरीडेन्को यूक्रेन सरकार में नई भूमिकाएं संभालने वाले अधिकारियों के समूह में से एक हैं।
 
राष्ट्रपति वोलोदिमीर जेलेंस्की ने युद्ध से थके हुए राष्ट्र को सक्रिय करने और रूस के लगातार आक्रमण के मद्देनजर घरेलू हथियारों के उत्पादन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए मंत्रिमंडल में फेरबदल किया है।
 
हालांकि, घरेलू स्तर पर, मंत्रिमंडल के पुनर्गठन को एक बड़े बदलाव के रूप में नहीं देखा जा रहा है क्योंकि यूक्रेनी नेता उन अधिकारियों पर भरोसा करना जारी रखे हैं जिन्होंने युद्ध के दौरान अपनी प्रभावशीलता और वफादारी साबित की है।
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

कौन हैं मरांग बुरु और क्या है झारखंड के आदिवासियों का इनसे संबंध, विवाद भी है

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
श्रावण मास
Shorts
फोटो
Reels