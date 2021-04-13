Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

IPL 2021: क्या संजू सैमसन के आखिरी निर्णय से हारी राजस्थान रॉयल्स?

मंगलवार, 13 अप्रैल 2021 (12:18 IST)
सोमवार को संजू सैमसन ने राजस्थान रॉयल्स के लिए अकेला किला लड़ा लिया था। पंजाब द्वारा 222 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी राजस्थान रॉयल्स का कोई भी बल्लेबाज 30 के स्कोर पर नहीं पहुंच सका और संजू सैमसन अंतिम गेंद तक लड़ते दिखाई दिए।
 
लेकिन उनके एक निर्णय ने टीम को मैच से बाहर कर दिया। अर्शदीप सिंह की पांचवी गेंद पर उन्होंने रन नहीं लिया और खुद पर आखिरी गेंद पर छक्का मारने का दबाव बढ़ाया। अगर वह दूसरे छोर पर खड़े क्रिस मॉरिस को स्ट्राइक दे देते तो अंतिम गेंद पर छक्के की जगह चौके से भी काम चल जाता और अगर मॉरिस बॉउंड्री लगा देते तो राजस्थान जीत का स्वाद चख लेता। 
 
आश्चर्य की बात यह है कि क्रिस मॉरिस को आईपीएल नीलामी 2021 में 16.25 करोड़ में खरीदकर राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने इन ही स्थितियों को ध्यान में रखकर खरीदा था। लेकिन फिर भी कप्तान संजू ने उनको स्ट्राइक नहीं दी। क्रिस मॉरिस तो रन के लिए दौड़कर उनके पास चले गए थे फिर वापस दौड़कर अपने छोर पर गए। 
 
ऐसे में उनके चहरे के हावभाव सोशल मीडिया पर बहुत शेयर किए गए।

 
संजू ने मॉरिस को क्यों स्ट्राइक नहीं दी- 

उन्नीसवें ओवर में राहुल तेवतिया मेरिडिथ की गेंद पर आउट हुए थे फिर क्रीज पर मॉरिस आए थे। मॉरिस चौके छक्के लगाना तो दूर गेंद को बल्ले से लगा भी नहीं पा रहे थे। जब लगी भी तो वह सीधे फील्डर के पास गई। 
 
इस ओवर में मॉरिस को दूसरे छोर पर संजू सैमसन देख रहे थे। अंतिम ओवर में 13 रन चाहिए थे। और इस ओवर की पहली गेंद पर भी मॉरिस गेंद बल्ले से नहीं लगा पाए थे। जब क्रीज पर सैमसन आए तो उन्होंने एक छक्का लगाया। 
 
संजू सैमसन को लगा कि अगर आखिरी गेंद मॉरिस खेलेंगे तो जीतने की सारी संभावना खत्म हो जाएगी और 2 विकेट ले चुके अर्शदीप की गेंद पर कोई दुबारा छक्का जड़ सकता है तो वह संजू ही हैं। इस कारण उन्होंने मॉरिस को वापस भेज दिया।
 
आखिरी गेंद उन्होंने खुद खेली लेकिन अर्शदीप ने बेहद चालाकी से गेंद को ऑफ साइड की ओर रखा सैमसन ने हवा में शॉट खेला और डीप एक्सट्रा कवर पर वह कैच आउट हो गए। 
सैमसन 63 गेंद में 119 रन बनाकर रॉयल्स को जीत के करीब ले ही गए थे लेकिन आखिरी गेंद पर कैच दे बैठे। तेज गेंदबाज अर्शदीप ने आखिरी ओवर में रॉयल्स को 13 रन नहीं बनाने दिये।अर्शदीप ने 35 रन देकर तीन विकेट लिये। उन्होंने आखिरी गेंद पर सैमसन को आउट करके टीम को जीत दिलाई। 
 
पंजाब किंग्स और राजस्थान रॉयल्स के बीच आईपीएल 2020 का पहला मैच भी बेहद रोमांचक हुआ था। उस मैच में तेवतिया ने असंभव स्थिती से राजस्थान रॉयल्स को जीत दिलाई थी। यह मैच भी अंतिम ओवर तक गया था लेकिन इस बार बाजी पंजाब किंग्स ने मारी। (वेबदुनिया डेस्क)

