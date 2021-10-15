Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

'कप्तान माही तुस्सी ग्रेट हो', 2020 में 7वें स्थान से 2021 में IPL चैंपियन, फैंस ने की वाहवाही

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 15 अक्टूबर 2021 (23:58 IST)
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने आज बताया कि अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट को अलविदा कहने के 1.5 साल बाद भी वह प्रासंगिक है। पिछेल साल आईपीएल 2020 में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स प्लेऑफ में क्वालिफाय नहीं कर पायी थी लेकिन इस सीजन में ना केवल चेन्नई प्लेऑफ में क्वालिफाय करने वाली पहली टीम बल्कि शीर्ष टीम भी रही।

कभी कभार के मौकों को छोड़ दे तो चेन्नई आईपीएल में हमेशा विनिगं मोड़ में ही रही। कोलकाता को 27 रनों से खिताबी मात देने वाली चेन्नई ने उभरती हुई इस टीम को अगर इस सीजन में लगातार तीसरी बार हराया है तो उसका कारण माही है।

यही कारण है कि बल्ले से सिर्फ 16 मैचों में सिर्फ 16 की औसत से 114 रन बनाने वाले महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को आज उनके फैंस आज कह रहे हैं कि कप्तान माही तुस्सी ग्रेट हो।

गौरतलब है कि यूएई में खेले गए आईपीएल 2020 के आखिरी तीन मैच जीतकर चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने कुल 14 मैचों में 6 जीत अर्जित कर सातवां स्थान पाया था और अंतिम स्थान पर आने से बच गई थी। तब माही ने अपने फैंस से अपने फैंस से वादा किया था कि वह वापसी जरूर करेंगे।

चेन्नई की इस जीत पर फैंस तो खुश हैं ही लेकिन महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के फैंस भी बहुत खुश हैं। उन्होंने ट्विटर पर कुछ ऐसे अपनी खुशी जाहिर की।


Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

IPL 2021 फाइनल: चेन्नई ने कोलकाता को 27 रनों से हराया, फैंस ने मनाया जश्न

प्रचलित

webdunia

रूट को उखाड़ पाने में नाकाम टीम इंडिया,जड़ा 3 टेस्ट में लगातार तीसरा शतक

webdunia

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में जसप्रीत बुमराह हुए टॉप 10 गेंदबाजों की लिस्ट से बाहर

webdunia

पिछली 50 पारियों से नहीं आया विराट के बल्ले से शतक, ट्विटर पर फैंस कह रहे 'चोकली'

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos