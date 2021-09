राजस्थान ने टॉस जीता और हैदराबाद के खिलाफ बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया

. @rajasthanroyals have won the toss and they will bat first against #SRH . Live - https://t.co/hhKTGSojjm #SRHvRR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/P9INTsd6RB

A big day for @JasonRoy20 as he makes his debut for the #Risers tonight. Go well, Jason! #SRHvRR #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/bzRXTDWFOI