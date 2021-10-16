Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

'शाहरुख के बेटे को बेल नहीं मिली, टीम को ट्रॉफी,फाइनल के बाद ट्विटर पर ऐसे उड़ा KKR का मजाक

webdunia
शनिवार, 16 अक्टूबर 2021 (00:22 IST)
लगातार अच्छा प्रदर्शन कर रही शाहरुख खान की टीम आईपीएल 2021 का खिताबी मुकाबला लचर बल्लेबाजी के कारण 27 रनों से हार गई।

193 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा कर रही कोलकाता ने धमाकेदार शुरुआत की थी और 10.4 ओवर में 91 रन बना चुकी थी लेकिन इसके बाद चेन्नई के गेंदबाजों ने गजब की वापसी की।

यही कारण रहा कि शुभमन गिल (51) और वैंकटेश अय्यर (50) के अर्धशतकों के कारण भी कोलकाता यह मैच जीतने में सफल नहीं रही और चेन्नई ने यह मैच जीतकर अपना चौथा आईपीएल जीता।

कोलकाता की टीम का मध्यक्रम दूसरे क्वालिफायर की तरह ही लड़खड़ा गया और सलामी बल्लेबाजों के बाद सिर्फ निचले क्रम के शिवम मावी और लॉकी फर्ग्यूसन ने ही दोहरा आंकड़ा पार कर कुछ संघर्ष दिखाया।

गौरतलब है कि टीम के मालिक शाहरुख खान अभी निजी जिंदगी की उथल पुथल से जूझ रहे हैं। मुंबई के नजदीक क्रूज पर नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो (एनसीबी) की छापेमारी के दौरान आर्यन खान और अन्य लोगों को नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो ने तीन अक्टूबर को गिरफ्तार किया था।

एनसीबी ने अदालत में सुनवाई के दौरान आर्यन को जमानत पर रिहा किये जाने का कड़ा विरोध करते हुए कहा कि आरोपियों का संबंध ड्रग माफिया से हैं। आयर्न खान को ना बुधवार को बेल मिली ना ही गुरुवार को अब उनकी बेल का फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया गया है जो 20 अक्टूबर को सुनाया जाएगा।

कोलकाता की हार को आर्यन खान के बेल से जोड़ते हुए कई लोगों ने ट्वीट कर कोलकाता और शाहरुख खान का मजाक उड़ाया।


